Michael Che Jokes That Colin Jost 'Changed' After Dating Scarlett Johansson: 'You Ditch Me'

When your best friend starts dating Scarlett Johansson, it might take some getting used to — just ask Michael Che.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Che and Colin Jost — Saturday Night Live co-head writers and co-hosts of this year’s Emmy Awards — opened up about whether Jost’s high-profile girlfriend has affected their friendship. (Jost, 36, and Johansson, 33, were first romantically linked in May 2017 when the actress made a special guest appearance on the SNL finale; they made their red carpet debut as a couple a year later.)

“The two of you are close, but what is the relationship with Scarlett?” Ellen DeGeneres asked Che. “Has that affected your friendship? Are you like, the third wheel on dates and stuff?”

“He’s going to cry,” said Jost.

“Actually not anymore, because I’m dating a celebrity, too — she’s a Times Square Elmo,” joked Che, 35.

“But he’s changed a lot since,” he continued, turning to his friend: “You don’t invite me places and when you do, you ditch me.”

“You’ve never invited me anywhere!” said Jost. “You don’t invite me to come over, hang out, have dinner.”

“Well, yeah, because you’re with Scarlett Johansson,” said Che. “I don’t want to tell you to come to this dive bar with me and watch a Yankee game. I feel like maybe you have better things to do now.”

When DeGeneres found out that Che is single, she suggested he name a celebrity crush so she can try to set him up.

“Is Beyoncé single?” he joked. “This is too much pressure. I don’t know what to say.”

“There must be somebody that you really like,” said DeGeneres.

“Well, Roseanne [Barr] went to Israel,” he deadpanned.

The comedians also opened up about their plans for Monday’s award show, revealing that they’ve “eliminated” any song or dance numbers.

“You know how it is to host those award shows. It’s about kind of like, keeping everybody entertained,” said Che. “But the real job, the real pressure is for the nominees. That’s what the show is for. So we’re just trying to keep it moving.”

The telecast will be executive-produced by their boss, SNL creator and EP Lorne Michaels, and surprise appearances by other cast members are expected.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Monday starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.