Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last October

Colin Jost Let Scarlett Johansson Do Most of Their Wedding Planning: She Has 'a Lot Better Taste'

Colin Jost isn't embarrassed to admit he let his wife Scarlett Johansson handle most of their wedding arrangements.

The Saturday Night Live star revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that he took more of a backseat role in planning his wedding to Johansson last October as he doesn't "have taste in things."

"I don't pretend to know much about things or have taste in things," Jost said. "I'm very happy to rely on someone who has a lot better taste and knowledge of things. That's sort of what I've learned in general in my life. I've never been like, 'Oh, should I wear this shirt?' ... I never know, so I always would rather someone else tell me."

The comedian, 38, explained that his main focus has always been on who he is marrying and not what the wedding looks like.

"I never grew up imagining my dream wedding, like, 'This is what I want.' I imagined my dream partner rather than my dream wedding," he shared. "There's a lot of details to it that I just didn't even consider."

Jost said making the Jojo Rabbit star his wife was a "way bigger decision" than planning for the big day itself.

"I was much happier about getting [that] right than any of the other [things]," he said.

Since saying "I do," Jost said it's been a "good" first few months of marriage despite the complications of the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you can make it through this situation, it seems like a very good sign," he told ET.

Johansson, 36, walked down the aisle with Jost in October after getting in engaged in May 2019, following two years of dating. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, first announced by the Instagram account for Meals on Wheels America.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," the post read.

A source told PEOPLE in November that the couple "only planned the wedding for a few weeks" before the nuptials.

"They wanted a quiet, private ceremony with their close friends and family, and they pulled it off," another insider said.