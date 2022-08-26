Colin Farrell Looks Crisp in Suit and Suspenders on Set of New Apple TV+ Drama 'Sugar'

Colin Farrell is looking dapper on the set of his new series Sugar.

The Lobster actor, 46, was spotted wearing black dress pants, a white button-down shirt, a slim black tie and black suspenders on the set of the Apple TV+ series Thursday.

Farrell was also missing the mustache he's been wearing since he completed the movie After Yang three years ago – and was still wearing when he spoke to PEOPLE at a New York City screening for the movie on Monday night.

"I still got the mustache going," Farrell told PEOPLE at the Village East Cinema.

Sugar was first announced by Apple TV+ in January. The "genre-bending" series was created by Mark Protosevich (I Am Legend, Thor) and will be directed by Fernando Meirelles (City of God, Two Popes).

Theo Wargo/Getty

Protosevich, Meirelles and Farrell will also serve as executive producers of the show alongside Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich.

Though details of the storyline have yet to be revealed, the show is described as a science-fiction drama based around a private detective in Los Angeles. Only Murders in the Building actress Amy Ryan and Killing Eve's Kirby Howell-Baptiste have been recently announced as cast members for the show, Variety reported.

Farrell's project Thirteen Lives also premiered earlier this month on Prime Video. The suspenseful movie dramatizes the 2018 Thai cave rescue, where twelve teenage soccer players and their coach found themselves trapped in a flooding cave for more than two weeks.

With little food and limited oxygen, their lives were in grave danger until an international team of divers, experts and military joined forces with the Thai government to pull off an incredible rescue effort that grabbed headlines worldwide.

Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman play real-life cave divers Rick Stanton, John Volanthen, Harry Harris and Chris Jewell, respectively, who were all instrumental in pulling off the feat.

"It looks easy, but when it's flooded, it's impossible," Farrell's character, Volanthen, says about navigating the cave in a trailer released on Jun. 28. as the British-led team of cave experts grapples with devising a life-saving rescue plan.

The actor also confessed to being "nervous" for the entire shoot at a press conference because "I can't really swim."

As Howard noted at the real-life rescue, however, "When people pull together, incredible things can happen."