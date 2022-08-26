Colin Farrell Looks Crisp in Suit and Suspenders on Set of New Apple TV+ Drama 'Sugar'

Colin Farrell stars alongside Amy Ryan and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the "genre-bending" science fiction drama about a private detective in Los Angeles

By
Published on August 26, 2022 11:07 AM
Colin Farrell
Photo: BACKGRID

Colin Farrell is looking dapper on the set of his new series Sugar.

The Lobster actor, 46, was spotted wearing black dress pants, a white button-down shirt, a slim black tie and black suspenders on the set of the Apple TV+ series Thursday.

Farrell was also missing the mustache he's been wearing since he completed the movie After Yang three years ago – and was still wearing when he spoke to PEOPLE at a New York City screening for the movie on Monday night.

"I still got the mustache going," Farrell told PEOPLE at the Village East Cinema.

Sugar was first announced by Apple TV+ in January. The "genre-bending" series was created by Mark Protosevich (I Am Legend, Thor) and will be directed by Fernando Meirelles (City of God, Two Popes).

Colin Farrell
Theo Wargo/Getty

Protosevich, Meirelles and Farrell will also serve as executive producers of the show alongside Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich.

Though details of the storyline have yet to be revealed, the show is described as a science-fiction drama based around a private detective in Los Angeles. Only Murders in the Building actress Amy Ryan and Killing Eve's Kirby Howell-Baptiste have been recently announced as cast members for the show, Variety reported.

Farrell's project Thirteen Lives also premiered earlier this month on Prime Video. The suspenseful movie dramatizes the 2018 Thai cave rescue, where twelve teenage soccer players and their coach found themselves trapped in a flooding cave for more than two weeks.

With little food and limited oxygen, their lives were in grave danger until an international team of divers, experts and military joined forces with the Thai government to pull off an incredible rescue effort that grabbed headlines worldwide.

Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman play real-life cave divers Rick Stanton, John Volanthen, Harry Harris and Chris Jewell, respectively, who were all instrumental in pulling off the feat.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It looks easy, but when it's flooded, it's impossible," Farrell's character, Volanthen, says about navigating the cave in a trailer released on Jun. 28. as the British-led team of cave experts grapples with devising a life-saving rescue plan.

The actor also confessed to being "nervous" for the entire shoot at a press conference because "I can't really swim."

As Howard noted at the real-life rescue, however, "When people pull together, incredible things can happen."

Related Articles
Thira ‘Aum’ Chutikul as Commander Kiet, Popetorn ‘Two’ Soonthornyanakij as Dr Karn, Joel Edgerton as Harry Harris, Colin Farrell as John Volanthen and Viggo Mortenson as Rick Stanton in THIRTEEN LIVES
See Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen As Heroic Divers in the Trailer for 'Thirteen Lives'
Kate Middleton Prince William
Princess Charlotte Steals the Show in England, Plus John Stamos, Amanda Seyfried and More
Jo Koy Tiffany Haddish
Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish Premiere 'Easter Sunday' , Plus Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco and More
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Visits Chicago, Plus Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes, the 'Not Okay' Premiere and More
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson Head to Wimbledon, Plus Maluma, Cardi B, Selena Gomez and More
ones to watch gallery
Introducing PEOPLE's Ones to Watch 2021: Get to Know Hollywood's Rising Stars
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Red Notice" at Regal LA Live on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)
The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds Debut 'Red Notice' , Plus Stephanie Beatriz, JoJo Siwa & More
blake lively pancake art
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Miley Cyrus, left, and Billie Eilish attend the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show, in Los Angeles Gucci "Love Parade" Fashion Show, Los Angeles, United States - 02 Nov 2021
Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish Attend the Gucci Fashion Show, Plus Tom Hanks, Cardi B and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Rare Beauty founder and creator Selena Gomez visits Sephora Times Square on November 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Rare Beauty)
Selena Gomez Stops by Sephora Times Square in N.Y.C., Plus Kendall Jenner, Chris Pine and More
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal Take Los Angeles, Plus, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and More
Cynthia Nixon (L) and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen filming "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in Midtown on November 5, 2021 in New York City.
SJP and Cynthia Nixon Film 'And Just Like That...' in N.Y.C., Plus Kieran Culkin, Erykah Badu and More
Michael B. Jordan, Channing Tatum 'Raging Bull' film screening, The Academy Museum, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Nov 2021
Michael B. Jordan and Channing Tatum Attend a Screening in L.A., Plus Tessa Thompson, Bradley Cooper and More
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022