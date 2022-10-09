Live from Studio 8H, it's Brendan Gleeson — and Colin Farrell!

Gleeson, 67, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where he was joined by Willow Smith, who served as the evening's musical guest.

During his opening monologue, Gleeson brought his signature Irish charm to the SNL stage, as he discussed working with Farrell, 46, on The Banshees of Inisherin.

After speaking about Farrell, the actor then appeared onstage beside Gleeson, sporting a fake mustache. "Is that you, Colin?" Gleeson asked Farrell, who playfully responded, "I was just passing. I was on my way from the mustache shop."

As Farrell then asked Gleeson who his "most favorite costar you've ever worked with" was, the actor responded, with a serious face, "Paddington Bear."

Elsewhere during the show, Gleeson took part in various sketches, including one where he played a newscaster reporting on Joe Biden's presidency on CNN, before getting distracted by the Try Guys scandal, and another where he takes over modeling a headshot appointment scheduled for his grandson. (Farrell also makes a cameo during the latter sketch.)

One other moment from the show saw Ego Nwodim portray "Black Ariel" on "Weekend Update," reacting to the online response to the new live action Little Mermaid trailer. "I did not ask for any of this. My mom got drunk and had sex with a tuna, and now I'm here," she quipped at one point.

Smith, 21 performed twice during the evening — marking her second time as a musical guest on SNL. The star previously appeared in a supporting role when Camila Cabello was the musical guest back in April. The duo performed their collaboration, "Psychofreak."

Smith first performed "Curious/Furious" during the beginning half of the show, before later taking the stage once more to sing her track "Ur a Stranger" towards the end. Both songs come from Smith's newly released album, ˂COPINGMECHANISM˃.

Season 48 of SNL comes about as the comedy sketch series navigates a major cast shakeup. Longtime series regulars Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney exited after the season 47 finale.

PEOPLE then confirmed on Sept. 1 that the series was also losing Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Then, Chris Redd announced his departure from SNL after five seasons last month.

On Sept. 15, NBC revealed the four new featured players joining SNL in season 48: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels recently called season 48 a "transition year," telling reporters backstage at the 2022 Emmy Awards, "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

SNL will return on Oct. 15 with Megan Thee Stallion as both host and musical guest.