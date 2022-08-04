People.com Entertainment TV Cole Sprouse's Girlfriend Ari Fournier Shares PDA Photos in Honor of His 30th Birthday: 'My Love' "I'm truly the luckiest girl in the world," Fournier wrote in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram By BreAnna Bell BreAnna Bell Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2022 11:38 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: ariloufournier/Instagram Cole Sprouse is getting a special birthday shoutout from partner Ari Fournier! The Riverdale star's girlfriend, 23, shared several photos of the couple engaging in some serious PDA on Instagram Thursday, including a picture of herself and Sprouse, 30, embracing each other as they share a kiss, as well as a picture of the pair locking lips in a photo booth. In the first photo, Sprouse is still sporting his black hair. "Hard to describe with a couple photos how much fun we have together & how much I love celebrating life everyday with you," Fournier captioned the sweet snaps. "I'm truly the luckiest girl in the world 🤍 Happy birthday my love, here's to 30 🎉❤️🔥," she added. Cole Sprouse Says 'Riverdale' Cast Is Ready for Show to End: 'Wrap It Up with a Bow' The duo were first linked in March 2021 when they were spotted holding hands in Vancouver, Canada. Since then, they've gone Instagram official and have shared a few sweet moments with fans on occasion. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Sprouse marked Fournier's 23rd birthday last August with a special set of photos featuring the French-Canadian model. 'Moonshot' 's Cole Sprouse Says 'I Really Admire' 'Big Daddy ' Costar Adam Sandler's Career The Riverdale actor started the carousel of photos with a glam shot of Fournier drinking white wine at a Napa Valley vineyard, followed by an image of her toasting with a glass of red, as well as a casual photo of the model enjoying her seemingly favorite alcohol. RELATED VIDEO: Cole Sprouse Returns to 'Friends' Couch for Show's 25th Anniversary: 'The One Where Ben Grew Up' He then went for more candid shots of the model scarfing down a burrito in one photo, noodles in another, followed by a McDonald's burger and a cone of ice cream. "Birthday girl gunna beat my ass for these. ❤️💋," Sprouse captioned his tribute to Fournier.