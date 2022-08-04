Cole Sprouse's Girlfriend Ari Fournier Shares PDA Photos in Honor of His 30th Birthday: 'My Love'

Cole Sprouse is getting a special birthday shoutout from partner Ari Fournier!

The Riverdale star's girlfriend, 23, shared several photos of the couple engaging in some serious PDA on Instagram Thursday, including a picture of herself and Sprouse, 30, embracing each other as they share a kiss, as well as a picture of the pair locking lips in a photo booth. In the first photo, Sprouse is still sporting his black hair.

"Hard to describe with a couple photos how much fun we have together & how much I love celebrating life everyday with you," Fournier captioned the sweet snaps.

"I'm truly the luckiest girl in the world 🤍 Happy birthday my love, here's to 30 🎉❤️‍🔥," she added.

The duo were first linked in March 2021 when they were spotted holding hands in Vancouver, Canada. Since then, they've gone Instagram official and have shared a few sweet moments with fans on occasion.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sprouse marked Fournier's 23rd birthday last August with a special set of photos featuring the French-Canadian model.

The Riverdale actor started the carousel of photos with a glam shot of Fournier drinking white wine at a Napa Valley vineyard, followed by an image of her toasting with a glass of red, as well as a casual photo of the model enjoying her seemingly favorite alcohol.

RELATED VIDEO: Cole Sprouse Returns to 'Friends' Couch for Show's 25th Anniversary: 'The One Where Ben Grew Up'

He then went for more candid shots of the model scarfing down a burrito in one photo, noodles in another, followed by a McDonald's burger and a cone of ice cream.

"Birthday girl gunna beat my ass for these. ❤️💋," Sprouse captioned his tribute to Fournier.