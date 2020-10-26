Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Spotted Embracing Model Reiña Silva After Lili Reinhart Split

The model posed for a series of photos shot by Cole Sprouse earlier this month

Does Cole Sprouse have a new lady in his life?

The Riverdale star was spotted spending time with model Reiña Silva in Vancouver, Canada, over the weekend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In photos obtained by Just Jared, the two are seen embracing in a sweet hug as Silva slips her hands under Sprouse's jacket. In another shot, the actor appears to give her a kiss on the cheek.

While it's unclear when Sprouse, 28, and Silva, 22, met, the model posed for a series of photos shot by the actor earlier this month.

"Zealotry in the country, new portfolio work for Cole. Thanks to @bradleyfriesen for helping with the locations and @mrbentley_thedog for morale," Sprouse captioned a photo of Silva on Instagram.

Reps for Sprouse and Silva did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sprouse confirmed his split from ex Lili Reinhart in August, saying the two called it quits in January before deciding to officially go their separate ways in March.

"What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love," he said. "I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sprouse and Reinhart, 23, play love interests Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the CW's soapy twist on the Archie comics. PEOPLE confirmed in May that the stars, who were first linked in 2017, were broken up.