Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Spotted Holding Hands with Model Ari Fournier

The two were seen walking around Vancouver, Canada, over the weekend

Cole Sprouse is spending time with someone new.

The Riverdale star, 28, was photographed walking around Vancouver, Canada, with model Ari Fournier over the weekend.

In photos first obtained by Page Six, the two are seen holding hands as they take an afternoon stroll together, and in another shot, Fournier links her arm with Sprouse's.

According to the outlet, Sprouse and Fournier went to brunch together before walking through the city's historic Gastown neighborhood.

The pair were both seen wearing black face masks for the casual outing, with Sprouse also sporting a navy sweater under a gray coat. Fournier, meanwhile, kept her look casual in a black leather trench over a matching turtleneck.

Fournier, 22, is a Montreal-based model signed with Elite Model Management. She is known for her modeling, traveling and beauty content.

It's unclear when the two first met. Last October, Sprouse was spotted with model Reiña Silva.

In August, Sprouse confirmed his split from ex Lili Reinhart after several years of dating, saying the two called it quits in January before deciding to officially go their separate ways in March.

"What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love," he said. "I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."