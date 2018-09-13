Happy birthday Lili Reinhart!

In celebration of the Riverdale star’s 22nd birthday on Thursday, her costar and boyfriend Cole Sprouse shared an intimate photo of the actress to Instagram.

“Both the birthday and the gift,” Sprouse, 26, captioned a topless image of Reinhart, who covers her breasts with her arms and stares into a mirror.



“My little muse, happy birthday my love,” he continued.



In May, the castmates walked the Met Gala red carpet together, making their relationship status clearer than ever. Though the Riverdale castmates hadn’t confirmed that they were dating one another at the time, they posed arm-in-arm.

In a July interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Reinhart declined to address their highly speculated romance and opened up about why her privacy is sacred, explaining: “I don’t act to be famous. I just am a performer.”

“I’m not okay talking about my relationship,” she said. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

But a month later, Reinhart made a very public declaration of her love for Sprouse in honor of his 26th birthday in August.

“It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure,” she wrote alongside a photo of Sprouse sitting on a wall.

“Happy birthday, my love,” she added.