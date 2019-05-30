Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Shares Stunning New Photo of Girlfriend Lili Reinhart

It’s safe to say Cole Sprouse has found his muse.

Sprouse, 26, shared a new, stunning photo of Lili Reinhart to Instagram on Wednesday, proving that he’s as enamored with his girlfriend as ever.

In the warmly lit photo, Reinhart, 22, is seen leaning over a pool of water while wearing an orange gown.

“Some mercurial pool,” he captioned the image.

Reinhart returned the love on social media by promoting Sprouse’s latest film Five Feet Apart on her Instagram Stories. The Riverdale actress shared a photo of the poster of the movie, writing “That’s My Boy” underneath Sprouse’s photo.

The notoriously private couple have been dating for over a year. Though they largely keep their relationship out of the spotlight, the two shared some rare PDA at the premiere of Five Feet Apart in March.

Walking the red carpet together, the Riverdale costars couldn’t stop smiling at each other and even shared a sweet cheek kiss.

The actress recently explained in a cover interview for Teen Vogue‘s October issue why she likes to keep the romance private, saying it’s because “it’s just between two people, and that’s the way it should be.”

“It’s not like I’m trying to dangle my relationship in front of people’s faces like, ‘You don’t know anything about us,’ ” she said. “It’s just, you don’t need to know. People feel like they’re owed that, and you’re absolutely not owed anything by me.”

Sprouse also keeps the romance close to his chest.

“It’s not something that we hide, or it’s not something that we show off,” he told GQ in an interview published in February. “It’s just something that exists.”