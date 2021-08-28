Cole Sprouse Shares Goofy Photos of Girlfriend Ari Fournier for Her 23rd Birthday

Cole Sprouse and model Ari Fournier were first publicly spotted in March as they held hands during an outing in Vancouver, Canada

Cole Sprouse shared several photos of his girlfriend Ari Fournier to mark her 23rd birthday.

Most of the pictures shared by Sprouse, 29, on Saturday featured the model eating food or drinking wine.

The Riverdale actor started the carousel of photos with a glam shot of Fournier drinking white wine at a Napa Valley vineyard, followed by an image of her toasting with a glass of red, as well as a casual photo of the model enjoying her seemingly favorite alcohol.

He then went for more candid shots of the model scarfing down a burrito in one photo, noodles in another, followed by a McDonald's burger and a cone of ice cream.

"Birthday girl gunna beat my ass for these. ❤️💋," Sprouse captioned his tribute to Fournier.

For her part, the model posted more photos of their trip in wine country as they toured a vineyard. "23 🎂," she wrote as the caption.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the pair kicked off Fournier's birthday weekend with a dinner in Los Angeles on Friday night. The couple strolled through the Los Feliz area in casual outfits to mark the model's year around the sun.

Earlier this month, Fournier paid tribute to Sprouse for his 29th birthday.

"I'm very happy you were born ❤️ Happy birthday my love @colesprouse," she wrote alongside a series of the pair cuddling up to each other.

Sprouse and Fournier first fueled romance rumors in March after they were photographed walking around Vancouver, Canada.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the two were seen holding hands as they took an afternoon stroll together. In another shot, Fournier linked her arm with Sprouse's.

At the time, a rep for Sprouse did not return PEOPLE's request for comment.

His birthday celebrations with Fournier come a year after he confirmed his split from ex Lili Reinhart after several years of dating.

PEOPLE confirmed in May 2020 that the Riverdale costars, who were first linked in 2017, had broken up.

In August 2020, Sprouse revealed the two called it quits that January before deciding to officially go their separate ways in March.