Cole Sprouse Shares Candid Photos from Riverdale Costar Casey Cott's 'Winter Wedding'
Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Mark Conseulos were also in attendance at Casey Cott's wedding
Cole Sprouse is memorializing his friend's latest milestone.
The Riverdale actor uploaded a slideshow of photos taken at costar Casey Cott's wedding in December.
"Winter wedding, dirty diary December 2021," he captioned the series of photos.
The first photo included in the set showed Cott kissing his bride, Nichola Basara, in front of friends and family. Other snapshots included Basara and her bridesmaids as well as two images of the newlyweds cutting their wedding cake and a photo of Sprouse beside Riverdale costar Mark Consuelos.
Cott, who plays Kevin Keller on the CW series, married Basara at the Four Seasons resort in Whistler, Canada, on Dec. 18. A handful of Riverdale cast members were on the guest list, including Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa and Madelaine Petsch.
Some shared memories from the romantic day on their own social media accounts. Mendes, Reinhart and Petsch, who share a joint TikTok account, uploaded a video of their wedding outfits to the content creation app. "wedding tings 👰🏼♀️" they captioned the video.
Reinhart also uploaded a TikTok to her own account, which showed a clip of Cott in 2018 asking to "find his wife." The actress then stitched a video of his wedding entrance with Basara. "He found his wife ❤️🥺," she captioned the upload.
Basara and Cott got engaged in December 2020, a year before their wedding. The actor shared that his longtime love said yes in a post on his Instagram account. He posted a pic of himself with Basara, who showed off her engagement ring. He captioned it simply with three diamond ring emojis.