Cole Sprouse Says Riverdale Cast Is Ready for Show to End: 'Wrap It Up with a Bow'

Cole Sprouse is preparing to hang up Jughead's crown.

The Moonshot star, 29, said that some of his fellow Riverdale costars are ready to "wrap it up with a bow" as he reflected on CW's adaptation of the Archie Comics universe in a recent interview with GQ.

"I'm not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control," said Sprouse. "We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot."

He's played beloved comic book character Jughead Jones for the entirety of the show's run, which is currently in its sixth season. Although Sprouse was offered the chance to direct an episode, he declined the opportunity, knowing he'd have to submit to the network's needs.

Sprouse previously raved that the show has offered a "huge opportunity" for him and his costars as he spoke to Entertainment Tonight in December, ahead of the 100th episode.

Riverdale -- "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam" -- Image Number: RVD401b_0209.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Camila Mendes as Veronica, Ashleigh Murray as Josie, Casey Cott as Kevin, Charles Melton as Reggie, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl and Vanessa Morgan as Toni -- Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Robert Falconer/The CW

"I think I'm very lucky that people took to the show, and it's created an absolutely stellar platform for all of the young actors on the show to — when the show eventually wraps itself — go, 'My God, that was a huge opportunity,' and it served as a huge opportunity for us, and it gave us the opportunity to work with a crew that I'm been very close to for six seasons," he said at the time.

"It's been a wild ride," Sprouse continued. "But I think we're celebrating this 100th episode, and I hope in an industry where we binge these shows now, I'm hoping that the audience can sit down and go, 'Wow. 100 episodes. That is insane,' and appreciate the amount of work that has gone into that."

The actor's ex-girlfriend and Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart previously noted that the show's seventh season could be the last during an Instagram Live in December, according to Decider.

"I don't know. We're hoping for a season seven," Reinhart, 25, said at the time when asked about the show's future, adding that it will "probably be the last one."