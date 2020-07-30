Cole Sprouse Returns to Social Media After Taking a 'Much Needed Mental Health Break'

The Riverdale star stressed the importance of knowing when to "step away" from social media

Cole Sprouse has returned to social media after taking a "much needed" break.

The Riverdale star, 27, shared his first Instagram post in over a month on Wednesday, posting a black and white photo snapped at NEST Tulum, a boutique hotel in Mexico. In his caption, he said that keeping up with social media during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic became "a bit too taxing."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Know I've been off of social media for a while. Decided to take a much needed mental health break," he wrote. "I've never been the most active user of social media, but even the minor amount I had been engaging during quarantine had become a bit too taxing. Work is slowly beginning to pick back up within a new normal. And as someone who has only ever really known work their entire life, I found that I'm best on a schedule."

Sprouse stressed the importance of knowing when to "step away" in order to make your mental and physical health a priority.

"Knowing when to step away like I did in college, and when to re-engage is a fundamental skill for any young performer," he said. "Take your breaks. Mental and physical health always come first."

Before promising to be "more active soon," Sprouse also encouraged his 32.6 million followers to vote.

"We're in the midst of a huge election, and I encourage everyone here in the United States to deeply consider our 'modern' medical health care system," he wrote. "I'll be more active soon my sweet little babies."

Before taking a break from social media, Sprouse had shared several photos in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, including one from a Los Angeles protest that he attended.