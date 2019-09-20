Cole Sprouse Returns to Friends Couch for Show's 25th Anniversary: 'The One Where Ben Grew Up'

Ben Geller is back at Central Perk — and he’s all grown-up!

Almost two decades after Cole Sprouse‘s last episode of Friends, the actor, now 27, returned to the show’s famous Central Perk couch in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary.

The Friends official Twitter account tweeted a photo of the grown-up Sprouse sitting on the orange couch next to Hugsy, the stuffed penguin that belonged to Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc). The photo was shared alongside past images of the actor’s time on the show, where he played the young son of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) from 2000 to 2002.

“The One Where Ben Grew Up,” the Friends Twitter account captioned the photos on Thursday, referencing the iconic style of the show’s episode titles.

The cast of Friends — including Schwimmer, LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow — also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the show’s premiere with identical tribute posts on Instagram, and various events and pop-ups across the world have been scheduled in honor of the sitcom’s milestone.

In fact, the orange Central Perk couch that Sprouse posed with is embarking on a world tour this month, starting with the Grand Canyon before continuing to the Empire State Building in New York, London’s Tower Bridge, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and other world landmarks.

Ralph Lauren also paid homage to the show with a new wear-to-work collection and themed pop-up in select Bloomingdale’s stores inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel Green, who worked at both Bloomingdale’s and Ralph Lauren throughout several seasons of the show.

“Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago,” Cox, 55, wrote in her tribute post on Thursday. “Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️I love these guys!”

Cox also joked about her close pals and Friends costars, Aniston and Matthew Perry, not being on the social media platform, writing, #seriouslyJen? #youtoomatthew.”

Friends — starring Aniston, Kudrow, Cox, Schwimmer, LeBlanc and Perry as a group of young pals in New York City — ran from 1994-2004.

All 10 seasons of the series, currently available on Netflix, will be leaving the streaming service next year for WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform, HBO Max. According to the company, HBO Max will launch in spring 2020 and feature “exclusive streaming rights at launch to all 236 episodes of Friends — one of the biggest hits on television and in streaming.”