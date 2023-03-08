Cole Sprouse Reflects on 'Really Hard' Split from 'Riverdale' Costar Lili Reinhart: 'Quite a Bit of Damage'

Sprouse said that working together on the CW series "didn't afford" him and Reinhart "the distance to really overcome" their breakup

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 04:48 PM
Cole Sprouse attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) // BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Lili Reinhart attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: John Shearer/Getty

Cole Sprouse is opening up about his split from his Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart.

On Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 30-year-old actor admitted that the pair's 2020 breakup was "really hard for both of us."

"I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other," he told host Alex Cooper. "And it didn't afford us the distance to really overcome that."

"I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other," he added. "We're good friends now, which is awesome. We work really well together now."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Lili Reinhart (L) and Cole Sprouse arrive at the premiere of CBS Films' "Five Feet Apart" at the Fox Bruin Theatre on March 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Sprouse and Reinhart, 26, dated on and off for several years after they were first linked in 2017. Though they were largely private about their relationship, Sprouse confirmed their split in August 2020.

At the time, Sprouse said he wanted nothing but "happiness" for Reinhart "moving forward."

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he wrote on Instagram. "What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward."

Added Sprouse: "All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter. Also her movie [Chemical Hearts] comes out soon! I'm sure she's just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys ❤️."

Following the couple's split, Sprouse moved on with French-Canadian model Ari Fournier.

Speaking about his new romance on Call Her Daddy, Sprouse noted, "I will say the current relationship I am in has woke me up to what real compatibility and trust looks like in a way that I have never had before."

He added, "This is the first relationship where I can say, 'Damn, like, I have real trust here.'"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg2Fv1kOSw6/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=710492c5-b7f7-4be8-a1cc-3a06419970c0 ariloufournier Verified Hard to describe with a couple photos how much fun we have together & how much I love celebrating life everyday with you. I’m truly the luckiest girl in the world 🤍 Happy birthday my love, here’s to 30 🎉❤️‍🔥 Edited · 8h
ariloufournier/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sprouse also opened up on the podcast about being a "serial monogamist" after losing his virginity during a trip to Florida at age 14.

"For years that sort of conversation around my recognizability made it sort of hard for me to connect to people," he explained. "I was never sort of a one-night stand guy."

Related Articles
Lala Kent and Ariana Madix
Lala Kent Says Ariana Madix Is 'Moving On' Following Tom Sandoval Split: 'I Never Liked That Guy'
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Affair: 'I Am Not a Victim'
MAFS' Chris Says It's Not Right Time to Say L Word — but Wife Wants Him to Say It First
'MAFS' : Nicole Wants Chris to Say 'I Love You' First — but He Doesn't Think 'It Feels Right' Yet
Steve Carell attends Annapurna Pictures, Gary Sanchez Productions And Plan B Entertainment's World Premiere Of "Vice" at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Steve Carell Looks Back on 'Very Emotional' Exit from 'The Office' : 'The Timing Was Right'
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Sweet Message to Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's Sweet Friendship: 'It's Beautiful'
Ariana Madix (L) and Katie Maloney attend the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge
Katie Maloney Says Ariana Madix Has Been 'Overwhelmed' by Support Following Tom Sandoval Split
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 19: Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tom Sandoval Apologizes to Ariana Madix After Affair: 'I Was Selfish and Made Reckless Decisions'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Warns 'VPR' Costars to Stop Sending Intimate Video at the Center of Tom Sandoval Affair
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Doesn't Feel Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Have 'Properly Apologized': Source
Honoree Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor pose at the 2019 Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on November 18, 2019 in New York City.
Christine Taylor Explains Why She and Ben Stiller Rekindled Their Marriage: 'We Found This Way Back'
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix 'Has Not Been Alone' Since Tom Sandoval Split: 'She's Had a Ton of Support'
raven ross https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRhEW9Onka/?hl=en
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Is Ready for 'Chapter 2' After Ending It with 'Voldemort' Ex: 'Who Needs It?'
VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
All About the 'Vanderpump Rules' Cheating Drama Involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpWdgX0LCW8/?hl=en. Kristen Doute/Instagram; Vanderpump Rules -- Season 10 Premiere Party -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)
Tom Sandoval's Ex Kristen Doute in 'Conversation' with Ariana Madix to Hash Out' VPR' Drama on Camera
Shauna Rae with Dan
Shauna Rae's Romantic Interest Dan Swygart Gives the Latest Status Update on Their Relationship
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence
Matthew Lawrence Breaks Silence on Divorce from Cheryl Burke as His 'Life Is in Bloom'