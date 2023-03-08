Cole Sprouse Reflects on 'Really Hard' Split from 'Riverdale' Costar Lili Reinhart: 'Quite a Bit of Damage'

Cole Sprouse is opening up about his split from his Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart.

On Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 30-year-old actor admitted that the pair's 2020 breakup was "really hard for both of us."

"I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other," he told host Alex Cooper. "And it didn't afford us the distance to really overcome that."

"I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other," he added. "We're good friends now, which is awesome. We work really well together now."

Sprouse and Reinhart, 26, dated on and off for several years after they were first linked in 2017. Though they were largely private about their relationship, Sprouse confirmed their split in August 2020.

At the time, Sprouse said he wanted nothing but "happiness" for Reinhart "moving forward."

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March," he wrote on Instagram. "What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward."

Added Sprouse: "All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter. Also her movie [Chemical Hearts] comes out soon! I'm sure she's just as incredible in it as everything else she does. Thanks guys ❤️."

Following the couple's split, Sprouse moved on with French-Canadian model Ari Fournier.

Speaking about his new romance on Call Her Daddy, Sprouse noted, "I will say the current relationship I am in has woke me up to what real compatibility and trust looks like in a way that I have never had before."

He added, "This is the first relationship where I can say, 'Damn, like, I have real trust here.'"

Sprouse also opened up on the podcast about being a "serial monogamist" after losing his virginity during a trip to Florida at age 14.

"For years that sort of conversation around my recognizability made it sort of hard for me to connect to people," he explained. "I was never sort of a one-night stand guy."