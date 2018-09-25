Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Reveal Their First Impressions of Each Other

Cole Sprouse and girlfriend Lili Reinhart may be a sizzling off-screen couple — but she did not open up to her Riverdale costar right away.

“Lili was a tough egg to crack,” Sprouse, 26, said of Reinhart in a new video for Glamour. “She’s very shy at first and reserved. I think it was about halfway into the first season she started letting people in truly.”

Reinhart’s first impression of Sprouse was not so stellar either. “I thought his voice was annoying,” the actress, 22, revealed to Glamour. “I was like, ‘That guy’s got an annoying voice.’ And now it’s grown on me, I guess.”

In the video, Riverdale stars Sprouse, Reinhart, Casey Cott, Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan put their friendships to the test by giving out compliments, hugging each other and falling onto one another.

Lili Reinhart (left) Cole Sprouse and Casey Cott Glamour Magazine/Youtube

Both Reinhart and Sprouse discussed the latter’s artistic pursuits. “She’s one of those people that consistently pushes me to be better at the arts that I’m pursuing,” the former The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star explained. “That’s just the kind of person she is. She inspires excellence out of everybody she works with.”

Reinhart countered, “Cole is one of the smartest, the smartest person that I’m friends with. He’s incredibly passionate about art, about photography, about acting, and I really admire that.”

She added that she appreciates what a hard worker he is. “I’ve seen you edit your photos after a photo shoot, and you spend hours and hours editing them. You’re your own harshest critic.”

The duo also admires each other’s family ties. “I said you’re very loyal to your family, because you are,” Reinhart complimented.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Glamour Magazine/Youtube

Sprouse noted, “Maybe your mother inspired this in you, but you are by nature a caretaker and an extremely nurturing person. You just want to make people feel better and help people get through whatever they’re getting through.”

Back in May, Sprouse and Reinhart walked the Met Gala red carpet together after months of avoiding romance rumors. Since then, the pair has gotten more open about their relationship: She wrote him a heartfelt birthday message in August, and he shared a topless photo of her on her own special day, calling the actress, “my love.”

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Reinhart wrote at the time, “It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure.” She added, “Happy birthday, my love.”