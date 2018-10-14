Cole Sprouse Trolls Lili Reinhart After She Posts His Shirtless Pic — See the Cute Exchange

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart know how to keep their relationship light — so light that even a shirtless picture is an opportunity for a joke.

On Saturday, Reinhart posted a sweet snapshot of her beau and Riverdale costar on the beach sans shirt. With the ocean behind him, Sprouse, 26, contentedly gazes upward with a glint in his eye during golden hour as he carries a straw hat and slings a camera over his shoulder.

Reinhart, 22, captioned the Instagram photo, “I hope you don’t mind.”

The former The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star cheekily replied, “Are you guys dating.”

The answer, of course, is yes: In May, Sprouse and Reinhart walked the Met Gala red carpet together after months of avoiding romance rumors. Since then, the pair has gotten more open about their relationship, like when she wrote him a heartfelt birthday message in which she called him “my love” in August.

Reinhart’s shirtless photo of Sprouse follows his shirtless photo of her in September. Alongside the steamy picture, in which Reinhart gazes at herself in a mirror, Sprouse wrote, “Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love.”

Earlier in October, Reinhart spilled details about her romance in a cover story for Teen Vogue.

“I like to go on adventures with Cole,” she said. “Truly, adventures. He takes me to places where I’m like, ‘How did you find this?’ He’s made me see these things that I would have never seen otherwise. It’s escapism, which is so beautiful and wonderful.”

Some of those adventures are not for the public to know. “I keep my relationship private because it’s just between two people, and that’s the way it should be,” she continued. “It’s not like I’m trying to dangle my relationship in front of people’s faces like, ‘You don’t know anything about us.’ It’s just, you don’t need to know. People feel like they’re owed that, and you’re absolutely not owed anything by me.”