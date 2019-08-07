Cole Sprouse Says He Doesn’t ‘Care’ About Lili Reinhart Breakup Reports: ‘You Have to Poke Fun’

Cole Sprouse says he laughed off news that he and girlfriend Lili Reinhart have broken up.

While attending Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood at The H Club Los Angeles on Tuesday, the Riverdale star told Entertainment Tonight that while he was “incredibly” annoyed at the rumors, he didn’t take them too seriously.

“I don’t care. That’s the nature of our industry,” he told ET.

“I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit,” Sprouse added. “It’s kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it’s all good.”

Image zoom Cole Sprouse Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Last month, reports claimed Reinhart, 22, and Sprouse, 27, had called it quits after two years together. The pair, who also play love interests on Riverdale, kept their distance from each other at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party in San Diego on July 20.

Although Reinhart appeared to take the split in stride, cracking a joke on Instagram after she was seated next to Sprouse and costar KJ Apa at the show’s panel the next day, a source told PEOPLE at the time that the stars’ breakup had long been looming, as things had felt “heavy” in their relationship for some time.

“Their friends didn’t really expect them to last in the long run,” the source said. “At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed. Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They’re both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.”