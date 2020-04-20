Cole Sprouse Slams 'Baseless Accusations' and 'Death Threats' from Fans: 'Choose Humanity'

Image zoom Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Cole Sprouse has a message for those who think they are “entitled” to a say in what he shares and doesn’t share about his personal life.

The Riverdale actor used his Instagram Story to write a short open letter to his followers on Sunday night about negative feedback he has been on the receiving end of, making it clear that he doesn’t plan to “tolerate” it anymore and has no intention of changing his role in the public eye regardless of the comments.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” began Sprouse, 27. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”

“Choose humanity, stop being,” he wrote in his first Story installment, ending with a clown emoji.

Though Sprouse didn’t specify to what he was referring, rumors about his relationship with Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart made the rounds on social media over the weekend, with some alleging the actor had cheated on her.

Sprouse and Reinhart first sparked dating speculation in May 2017 but did not confirm their romance until they walked the 2018 Met Gala carpet together.

Since then, they have been the subject of many rumors about their relationship, but made their feelings for each other clear last September, with the actor posting a series of PDA-filled photos to mark Reinhart’s 23rd birthday.

“When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” Sprouse wrote in a subsequent Story post this week. “And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

“So in conclusion — please eat my delectable plump ass,” he continued, joking in conclusion, “(Making me post a g—damn white font insta story like a twice divorced mother of three.)”

Image zoom Cole Sprouse (R) and Lili Reinhart Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Reinhart and Sprouse briefly called it quits after two years together last summer, and the pair — who also play love interests on Riverdale — kept their distance from each other at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party in San Diego on July 20.

“Their friends didn’t really expect them to last in the long run,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed. Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They’re both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible.”

However, things took a turn when they appeared together on a joint cover of W Magazine. Both Reinhart and Sprouse shared a photo of the cover on Instagram alongside captions that mocked media coverage of their split and hinted that they were still together.

“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s—,” Reinhart captioned her post, while Sprouse wrote, “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”