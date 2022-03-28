Cole and Dylan Sprouse Hit Up Vanity Fair's 2022 Oscars Party Together

The famous twins were joined by Dylan Sprouse's girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, and their friend King Princess

The Sprouse twins took on Hollywood's biggest night together!

On Sunday, Cole and Dylan Sprouse both attended Vanity Fair's annual Academy Awards party. The two 29-year-olds were among a long list of celebrities to gather at the A-list event, which was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the bash, the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody costars posed for photos together. While the Riverdale star wore a black and blue suit jacket with black pants, Dylan dressed in a black tuxedo.

Cole and Dylan also posed for photos with their musician friend King Princess, who wore a cropped black bra top and matching pants by Saint Laurent.

Dylan's longtime girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, also accompanied the group. The couple coordinated their all-black ensembles, in which the 28-year-old model wore a sleek black Missoni dress with a cutout.

Before walking into the star-studded gathering, the group spoke to Vanity Fair about what their "objective" was for the evening.

"Get out alive," Cole joked. "I hear it's going to be a battle royale in there. It's the big one."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dylan also opened up about what happened the last time he attended the publication's yearly party.

"I sneaked [sic] in," he said. "Did you know that 'sneaked' is the actual way to say it? A lot of people think 'snuck' is the way to say it, but that is not correct."

Earlier in the evening, Dylan and Palvin attended Elton John's annual Oscars party. Dylan wore a dark blue, plaid tuxedo from Giorgio Armani and Palvin's gown was archive Armani Privé Couture, Spring 2005.

And early last week, the famous siblings came together to attend the red carpet premiere for Cole's upcoming HBO Max film, Moonshot. Palvin joined the pair as well as Cole's girlfriend Ari Fournier.