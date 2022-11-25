'The Challenge' and 'Real World: Sydney' Cohutta Lee Grindstaff Engaged to Katelyn Corley: 'Easiest Yes'

Grindstaff is engaged to his longtime love Katelyn Corley, who wrote on Instagram: "I got to give the easiest yes of my life last night"

Challenge and Real World: Sydney veteran Cohutta Lee Grindstaff is engaged.

His longtime love Katelyn Corley posted the happy news to Instagram, sharing a series of photos of the couple and her new engagement ring and writing, "I got to give the easiest yes of my life last night."

"Cohutta Lee, my life is so much brighter with you in it," the makeup artist continued in her caption. "Thank you for loving me like you do. You make me one happy woman. Let's do this forever thing, partner!!"

Corley added: "If my daddy could have hand-picked my partner, there's no doubt it would be you."

After his stint on Real World: Sydney in 2007, Cohutta competed on Challenge spin-offs The Island, The Ruins, Free Agents, Battle of the Bloodlines, and All Stars 2.

According to previous Instagram posts on Corley's account, the two have been dating for more than three years.

In August 2020, Corley shared a photo of the two together, writing, "The best decision I've ever made was hopping on that plane a year ago to see this beautiful man."

Corley and Grindstaff — who owns a commercial and residential homebuilding company in Montana — also own a property together, with Corley sharing a photo of the couple tagged at a title company in late July and writing, "You're looking at two of the newest land owners in Paradise Valley, MT."

Grindstaff, who competed in Challenge All Stars 2 following a five-year break from the franchise, previously dated Challenge contestants Nany González and KellyAnne Judd, whom he first met on The Real World: Sydney.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a 2015 interview, Grindstaff admitted, "I broke up with Nany, I probably broke her heart. She didn't take that very well."

González concurred, telling PEOPLE at the time: "It bothers me now to know that Cohutta made me believe that it would work in real life. And he made me let my guard down and put myself out there for him and really, like, fall in love with him – I did."

