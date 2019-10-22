Miley Cyrus' BF Cody Simpson Wins Masked Singer Australia — and Gets Shaded by Lindsay Lohan

Australia’s inaugural season of The Masked Singer has crowed its winner — and Lindsay Lohan couldn’t help but throw some shade.

Lohan, a judge on the show, took aim at Cody Simpson after he won the singing competition on Monday night’s episode.

“When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson. Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future,” she captioned a since-deleted photo of Simpson and her sister Ali Lohan, whom he briefly dated last year. Though Lohan, 33, took down the post, a screenshot is circulating on Twitter.

I am here to share Lindsay Lohan’s shady Instagram post she instantly deleted about Cody Simpson. Oh dear Lindsay. 😂 pic.twitter.com/glhQjWfZ8Z — Sarah (@sarahtalksmedia) October 22, 2019

The dig was also seemingly aimed at Miley Cyrus, 26, who has been dating Simpson, 22, since earlier this month. The budding romance comes after Cyrus split from influencer Kaitlynn Carter following her separation from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth.

After deleting the post, Lohan took a friendlier approach and congratulated Simpson on his win.

“@themaskedsingerau woohoo!!! I was right!!” she captioned a group shot with Simpson from the finale. “yay @codysimpson good job!! what a great time! What a great time and wonderful moments we have all had on this show! Congratulations to everyone!”

“@aliana leave the riffraff behind sista!!!” she added, tagging her sister.

Indeed, Lohan had correctly guessed that Simpson was the singer behind the Robot costume. On the finale, she called him out for dating her sister and claimed to have furnished his home in Venice Beach, California.

“If it is you, we have a lot to talk about, and this is not the arena for it,” she said with a laugh. “I want my furniture back, because I bought your furniture for your house in Venice.”

Speaking to Australian outlet Punkee, Simpson shared the backstory to the furniture jab.

“Well basically I was living in this house in Venice, I had this kind of beach shack there near Venice Beach, and I had been living there for a couple of years,” he said. “I was seeing her sister [Ali Lohan] for a short period at that time and she was staying there with me. I was sleeping on a mattress on the floor because that was the vibe of the house and I loved it.”

“And she [Ali] was like, ‘You can’t be sleeping on a mattress, you need to have a bed frame,’ and I was like ‘Nah, I’m cool, I like this,'” he continued. “She was like, ‘Lindsay is going to order you this stuff,’ but it never ended up coming and we didn’t know where it went.”

Simpson admitted that he agreed to appear on the show before he found out who the judges were and couldn’t help but laugh when he found out Lohan was one of them, given their history.

“When I found out she was on the show it was just a really funny thing,” he said. “We’ve been texting since the show ended and we’re cool! We’re all cool.”

The U.S. version of The Masked Singer is currently airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.