Cody Rigsby Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID After DWTS Partner Cheryl Burke Contracts Virus

This is the second time the Peloton instructor has contracted the virus this year

Peloton star Cody Rigsby has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time after his Dancing with the Stars partner Cheryl Burke contracted the virus.

Rigsby, 34, shared he had breakthrough COVID in an Instagram video Thursday, admitting it was news he didn't "want to be sharing."

"I have tested positive for COVID again, the second time this year," he began, adding that his symptoms — which include mild congestion, headache and cough — are far less worse than when he had the virus back in February.

"So that must be the vaccine antibodies working," he said. "So we're super grateful for that."

"As far as my fate on Dancing with the Stars, we're still trying to figure that out right now," he said.

Burke, who he has been competing with on DWTS, announced she had tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Concluding his video, Rigsby said that he was going to "eat all the yummy food" that he could before potentially losing his sense of taste and smell. He signed off with his signature Peloton goodbye: "Bye boos."

Both Burke, 37, and Rigsby are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are rare, but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100 percent effective in preventing infections.

Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99 percent — are in unvaccinated people.

Following the news of Burke's positive test result, Rigsby said that he would still compete on DWTS, but was unsure how that would happen. On Monday, the judges scored the duo based on their rehearsal performance video.