Cody Rigsby Says He Will Still Compete on DWTS After Partner Cheryl Burke Tests Positive for COVID

The show must go on!

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby says he will still be competing on Dancing with the Stars, despite dance partner Cheryl Burke having to drop out of this week's show after testing positive for breakthrough COVID-19. The pair was scheduled to return to the ballroom on Monday for their second dance.

"First and foremost I want to send all my love, and thoughts and healing energy to Miss Cheryl Burke," Rigsby told his followers on his Instagram Story Monday. "We've spoken a few times. She seems to be in good spirits and feeling well, but I've been through COVID and I know how crazy this virus can be and it can change at any moment. So just keep her in your thoughts."

He added, "The competition of Dancing with the Stars must go on. I will be competing. How is to be determined, so stay tuned."

Cody Rigsby Credit: Cody Rigsby/Instagram

In the meantime, Rigsby encouraged his fans to send in their votes so he can stay in the competition for another week.

Burke announced her positive coronavirus results via Instagram on Sunday night and confirmed she was "fully vaccinated" with Moderna.

"The PCR test came back, and it came back positive," she said through tears in an emotional video. "I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s---, to be quite honest. And it's so overwhelming because it's Sunday, and the show's tomorrow."

"I figured I should let you guys know since I've been as open and as real and vulnerable as I could be here," she continued. "I just hope I didn't spread it. For those of you who don't think COVID is a real thing, it's f------ real, dude. So I have to quarantine for 10 days and I've been ordered to stay home … I'll be in bed. I can't believe this happened."

CHERYL BURKE, CODY RIGSBY Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer

Burke and Rigsby made their debut during the season 30 premiere of DWTS last week, performing the tango to "Physical" by Dua Lipa. The pair earned a score of 24 out of 40 from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough.

"So excited to finally reveal my partner @codyrigsby!!" Burke posted after the show. "Tonight was unreal, thank you guys for all of the support — we are just getting started and we can't do it without our #boocrew!"

Rigsby also gushed, "Can we talk about @cherylburke?!? How amazing is my @dancingabc partner?"