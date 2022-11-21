Entertainment TV 'DWTS' Alum Cody Rigsby Is Rooting for Shangela to Win Season 31's Mirrorball: A 'Groundbreaking Choice' The Peloton fitness instructor came in third place while competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines and Lizzie Hyman Lizzie Hyman Instagram Twitter Lizzie Hyman is PEOPLE Magazine's Editorial Assistant. She provides administrative support to the Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Editor and writes content for both print and digital platforms. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lizzie was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship in La Rioja, Spain and interned at NBC. Lizzie is a graduate of Georgetown University, and she is currently completing her Master's at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 21, 2022 05:57 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Cody Rigsby (left) and Shangela. Photo: getty (2) Cody Rigsby knows exactly who he wants to see win season 31 of Dancing with the Stars on Monday night. The four finalists vying for the coveted Mirrorball trophy are TV host Wayne Brady, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, RuPaul's Drag Race alum Shangela, and former Bachelorette Gabby Windey. Speaking to PEOPLE recently, Rigsby, 35, revealed that he's pulling for Shangela, 40, to win the dancing competition. "Team Shangela all the way. I'm rooting for anybody gay and Shangela has been slaying it," said the Peloton cycling instructor, who came in third place on season 30 of DWTS. "I went to the ballroom and got to finally meet her in person," he continued of the drag queen superstar. "I feel like we've corresponded online, but never got to meet in person, so when I got to the ballroom, it was so great to meet her and take some pictures and root her on." Rigsby also opened up about the impact that Shangela and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko have left on the series. "Shangela is a drag performer, but she's also — that's a [biological] man," Rigsby said. "It's the first two-male partnership [on the show] and so, I would love to see that groundbreaking choice, make it to win the mirror ball." Shangela and Gleb Savchenko. Andrew Eccles/abc Shangela Talks Making History on 'DWTS' Premiere and Delivering 'a Moment That People Could Cheer About' It's not going to be easy though, as Rigsby admitted, "She's got some stiff competition this year. It's a great cast." Rigbsy was partnered with pro Cheryl Burke when he appeared on DWTS in 2021. He competed against JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert, and Amanda Kloots in the finale, but ultimately finished third. Siwa came in second place while Shumpert took home the mirrorball trophy with partner Daniella Karagach. RELATED VIDEO: DWTS Recap: '90s Night Ends in a Double Elimination and 1 Star Hits Judges with a 'Sex Bomb' Routine Ahead of Monday's finale, Shangela told PEOPLE she "dreams" about being crowned the winner of season 31. "I know I'm going to cry all my bottom lashes if I win," she shared. "I will just cry with joy." While she is "passionate" about performing and dancing, this competition has still been a highly daunting task for the drag queen, who rose to fame after several appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race, and has credited her time on the competitive show for preparing her for DWTS. "Coming into this competition, it has not been easy in any way. Some people will say, 'Well, Shangela. You're a performer. Okay, you perform. You do this. Why are you nervous or why are you saying it's hard?'" she told PEOPLE. "Well, it is difficult because there's a lot of training that goes into the sport of dance. There's a lot of training that goes into the sport of ballroom dancing. And I have been a student as well as an entertainer and I've been playing a lot of catch up," she added. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Dancing with the Stars crowns its season 31 champion Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.