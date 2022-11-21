'DWTS' Alum Cody Rigsby Is Rooting for Shangela to Win Season 31's Mirrorball: A 'Groundbreaking Choice'

Cody Rigsby knows exactly who he wants to see win season 31 of Dancing with the Stars on Monday night.

The four finalists vying for the coveted Mirrorball trophy are TV host Wayne Brady, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, RuPaul's Drag Race alum Shangela, and former Bachelorette Gabby Windey.

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, Rigsby, 35, revealed that he's pulling for Shangela, 40, to win the dancing competition.

"Team Shangela all the way. I'm rooting for anybody gay and Shangela has been slaying it," said the Peloton cycling instructor, who came in third place on season 30 of DWTS.

"I went to the ballroom and got to finally meet her in person," he continued of the drag queen superstar. "I feel like we've corresponded online, but never got to meet in person, so when I got to the ballroom, it was so great to meet her and take some pictures and root her on."

Rigsby also opened up about the impact that Shangela and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko have left on the series.

"Shangela is a drag performer, but she's also — that's a [biological] man," Rigsby said. "It's the first two-male partnership [on the show] and so, I would love to see that groundbreaking choice, make it to win the mirror ball."

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko. Andrew Eccles/abc

It's not going to be easy though, as Rigsby admitted, "She's got some stiff competition this year. It's a great cast."

Rigbsy was partnered with pro Cheryl Burke when he appeared on DWTS in 2021. He competed against JoJo Siwa, Iman Shumpert, and Amanda Kloots in the finale, but ultimately finished third. Siwa came in second place while Shumpert took home the mirrorball trophy with partner Daniella Karagach.

Ahead of Monday's finale, Shangela told PEOPLE she "dreams" about being crowned the winner of season 31. "I know I'm going to cry all my bottom lashes if I win," she shared. "I will just cry with joy."

While she is "passionate" about performing and dancing, this competition has still been a highly daunting task for the drag queen, who rose to fame after several appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race, and has credited her time on the competitive show for preparing her for DWTS.

"Coming into this competition, it has not been easy in any way. Some people will say, 'Well, Shangela. You're a performer. Okay, you perform. You do this. Why are you nervous or why are you saying it's hard?'" she told PEOPLE.

"Well, it is difficult because there's a lot of training that goes into the sport of dance. There's a lot of training that goes into the sport of ballroom dancing. And I have been a student as well as an entertainer and I've been playing a lot of catch up," she added.

Dancing with the Stars crowns its season 31 champion Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.