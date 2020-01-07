Coco Arquette, 15, Dances with Mom Courteney Cox — and Friends Fans Compare It to 'the Routine'

Courteney Cox knows how to break it down.

The actress, 55, and daughter Coco Arquette, 15, showed off their synchronized moves in a new TikTok video.

“Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them,” the Friends star, 55, wrote when she posted the video to Instagram on Tuesday, adding the hashtag “#familyaerobics.”

The mother-daughter duo moved along to a hip-hop song, and their coordination earned praise from Cox’s celeb friends like Allison Janey, who commented, “Yes please.”

David Spade commended the dance’s grand finale. “Solid ending,” the comedian, 55, commented, adding a firework emoji.

Newly-married Erin Foster wrote, “Whoa you’re good at this.”

Cox’s moves reminded Friends fans of the season 6 episode in which her character Monica and brother Ross (David Schwimmer) perform a choreographed dance from their younger years, known as “The Routine,” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Although The Routine earned them honorable mention in the brother-sister dance category back in the day, the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve producer thought it’d be better suited for the blooper reel.

“Do the routine,” multiple commenters wrote under Cox’s Instagram video. Another suggested Cox show her teenage daughter the dance from the show, writing, “You should’ve had her do the Monica and Ross dance.”

Cox shares Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette. The Golden Globe nominee and the actor, 48, filed for divorce in 2012 following 13 years of marriage. She has been with Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid since 2014.