Cobra Kai Season 4 Hits Netflix in December — Watch the First Teaser

The battle is on in Cobra Kai's upcoming fourth season.

In a new teaser released Thursday, the cast — including Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove — shows off their karate skills while a voiceover hints at what's to come.

"Fasten your gi, tie your belt. Karate is coming to the world's biggest stage, where legends are born," the narrator says as flashback footage rolls of Macchio and Zabka's characters battling it out.

The voiceover then welcomes viewers to the All Valley Karate Tournament, previously featured in all three Karate Kid movies and on Cobra Kai. "The soul of the valley," the narrator teases, "is on the line."

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai originally premiered on YouTube Red in 2018 before finding its permanent home at Netflix earlier this year. The series follows the continued rivalry between Danny LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence 34 years after the events that transpired at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

The cast also includes Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List.

Production on Cobra Kai's fourth season wrapped in early May.

"Three years ago today with the big three and Billy Z promoting the launch of @cobrakaiseries and last week celebrating the wrap of #CobraKai Season 4 on @netflix," Macchio, 59, wrote on Instagram. "What a journey! Can't wait to share the new season!!"

Zabka, 55, tweeted photos of himself practicing karate moves on set. "After 3 1/2 months of production, I'm proud to say #CobraKaiSeason4 is officially wrapped! "Ready???! LET'S BEGIN!" he wrote.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the MTV Movie and TV Awards later that month, Macchio and Zabka teased what fans can expect from the new season.

"The stories get deeper, the characters get more complex, [and] the fighting is more awesome," Macchio said. "The left turns, when you think you might be going right, will dazzle."

Zabka added, "Lots of flights, lots of emotion, drama, good 80s music, and a couple beers. There's a lot of people trying to get ahead of the story and trying to figure it out, but it's pretty impossible to do."