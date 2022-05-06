Cobra Kai Season 5 Is Coming This Fall! See Daniel and Johnny 'Play with Fire' in New Trailer

"I told you not to play with fire," Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) threatens in the first footage of season 5 of Cobra Kai, which premieres Sept. 9 on Netflix

The battle for the soul of the Valley rages on. Which means Cobra Kai is back!

Netflix surprised fans at the Cobra Kai: Live & Bad Ass event in Los Angeles with a sneak peek of season 5 — and revealed its Sept. 9 premiere date.

The teaser begins with alternating shots of Cobra Kai's victory at the 51st Annual All Valley Karate Championship and what appears to be a new advertisement for the fictional dojo — or dojos, plural, as the case appears to be.

As noted in the season 5 logline, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) "is expanding the Cobra Kai empire" around the Encino area "following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament" at the end of season 4 (which debuted on Netflix on Dec. 31, 2021).

But "with [John] Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused," Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) looks for help from an old rival and friend — Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), who appeared in season 3 as well as the season 4 finale.

"This is what we're up against," Daniel says to Chozen after viewing the dojo's new advertisement.

"I know first-hand that Silver isn't afraid of putting kids in harm's way," Daniel later says in a voiceover, "and that's why I have to take him down."

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi in episode 410 of Cobra Ka Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

But Silver doesn't show any signs of bending to his competition. In the next scene, he quietly warns Daniel, "You're playing with fire," before Chozen steps in and boldly whispers, "And I am gasoline!"

Also in season 5, the search is on for Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), who left for Mexico City to find his biological father last season. Johnny and his son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), are seen in the clip racing to Mexico to find him, though Robby wasn't aware of the actual purpose of the trip.

"How could you take me down to Mexico and not tell me what we were coming to get?" he asks. "Do you even have a plan?"

"Of course I do. I'll ask around to see if anyone's seen Miguel," Johnny says, to which Robby replies, "That's your big plan?"

cobra kai season 4 Credit: netflix

Of course, a Cobra Kai trailer wouldn't be complete without a few epic training and fight sequences.

"There's only one way to end this: You have to cut the head off the snake," Daniel says, to which Johnny replies, "Badass!"

However, Silver gets the final word in the trailer, whispering sinisterly in a steamy room, "I told you not to play with fire."

Also appearing in the trailer are series regulars Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Peyton List (Tory Nichols) and Jacob Bertrand (Hawk).