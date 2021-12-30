Cobra Kai Stars React to Superfan Andrew Garfield's Shock Over the Cast Surprising Him: 'So Funny'

Cobra Kai stars Mary Mouser and Jacob Bertrand tell PEOPLE their thoughts on superfan Andrew Garfield's hilarious reaction video after the cast surprised him with messages

The love between the Cobra Kai cast and Andrew Garfield is mutual!

Recently, a video of Garfield, 38, watching a surprise message from the stars of the Netflix hit went viral. Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand and Peyton List were among the cast members who appeared in the clip for Garfield.

The Tick, Tick... Boom! star was so moved by their messages that he teared up and called it "one of the best moments of my life."

Mouser, who plays Macchio's onscreen daughter Samantha LaRusso, tells PEOPLE she was initially shocked to learn the Oscar nominee loves the show.

"I could not believe it. I really got this email while we were shooting and I turned around to all my castmates and I was like, 'Did you guys get this email?' They were like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'This is a joke. Right? There's no way that Andrew Garfield is that big of a fan of Cobra Kai,'" the actress, 25, says.

"And we were all like, 'There's no way. This must just be something that they're setting up for us to help promote X, Y and Z, and for us to promote [his new Netflix movie] Tick, Tick... Boom!, and for him to be able to promote Cobra Kai," she recalls.

But surely enough, the cast's minds were quickly changed after seeing a video of Garfield saying Cobra Kai is "an obsession."

"I was like, 'Oh, my God. Maybe he's actually a really big fan of the show. That would be so freaking cool,' " Mouser continues. "And then we all were talking about it for a week because we were like, 'Did you send in your video? Did you send in your video?' 'Yeah, I sent in my video.' 'I can't believe it. He's going to see my face. He's going to see my face talking to him.' And then we got to actually see his reaction."

Mouser says her costars "were all texting each other" afterward. "His moments of [watching] Ralph and Billy (Zabka), we have not stopped teasing about because we just think it's an adorable little bromance, all of them," she added.

Jacob Bertrand, who plays Hawk, tells PEOPLE that he thinks Garfield's reaction was "so funny."

"I watched the video, and he said something like, 'Oh, wow. The cast of Cobra Kai knows who I am,' " Bertrand, 21, says. "My first thought when I got the email saying to make the video that he likes the show, I was like, 'Whoa, that's so cool! Andrew Garfield knows who I am. Like, wow.' "

Bertrand also thinks "it's funny that someone like [Andrew] still has thoughts like that."

"He's fricking Spider-Man, in all of these fricking amazing movies and he's still a super humble guy. That was really cool to hear," he adds, laughing, "Hopefully, we can become best friends and hang out."

Based on the beloved Karate Kid film series, Cobra Kai sees Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) reignite their martial-arts rivalry decades after their 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament match.

The popular YouTube Red-turned-Netflix series is currently gearing up for the release of its fourth season, premiering on Friday.

"Prepare yourselves, because season 4 is our biggest one yet," writers and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg previously told PEOPLE. "With new alliances, new students, new conflicts and the return of a legendary franchise character, it's anyone's game. Strap in for a wild ride on the way to the 51st Annual All Valley Tournament!"