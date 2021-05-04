Cobra Kai Stars Celebrate the End of Shooting Season 4 amid COVID-19: 'Officially Wrapped'

Cobra Kai fans have something to look forward to as production on the Netflix hit's fourth season has officially wrapped.

Over the weekend, stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove celebrated the end of filming in Atlanta on social media. For Macchio's Instagram post on Sunday, he reflected on the series' early beginnings.

"Three years ago today with the big three and Billy Z promoting the launch of @cobrakaiseries and last week celebrating the wrap of #CobraKai Season 4 on @netflix," the 59-year-old actor wrote, sharing photos of the Cobra Kai bunch promoting the series during its premiere year and commemorating the end of filming on season 4 over dinner. "What a journey! Can't wait to share the new season!!"

Zabka, 55, tweeted out photos of himself wearing a protective face mask on set while practicing karate moves. "After 3 1/2 months of production, I'm proud to say #CobraKaiSeason4 is officially wrapped! "Ready???! LET'S BEGIN!" #sentfrommysmartphone🦅," he wrote.

On the night production concluded in Georgia on April 30, Kove wrote a lengthy Instagram post about the journey of making the series amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What a season and what a year. A crew that is fearless and shows no mercy, through Covid we pushed on, we striked first and with a cast that strikes hard," Kove, 75, captioned his post featuring his black and white headshot. "@jonhurwitz @healdrules & @haydenschlossberg101 you have more energy than I knew was humanly possible. The Captains of our cobra Kai ship, leading us to glory daily, without your leadership we would be lost in the waters. Thank you @netflix and @sptv for allowing us to sweep the leg day in and day out."

"To @ralph_macchio & @william_zabka the battle rages on! I couldn't be more humbled to work alongside you both," he added.

Series creators Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz additionally tweeted about the end of production as well. "I've been riding a pendulum from exhausted to exhilarated (and back again) for the past four months. It feels tremendous to wrap @CobraKaiSeries Season 4 production," Heald, 45, wrote on April 30. "But it feels even better knowing that we conquered our most ambitious season yet. This one ... well just you wait."

Hurwitz, 43, shared in his own tweet on May 1: "We're going, going, back, back, to Cali, Cali! It was a challenge filming a season of TV during a pandemic, but our cast and crew waxed on, struck hard, and bit like eagles each and every day. The end result will be our most ambitious season yet! Can't wait for you to see it!"

ralph macchio and william zabka in cobra kai Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in Netflix's Cobra Kai. | Credit: Everett

Cobra Kai, based on the Karate Kid film series from the 1980s, premiered on YouTube Red in 2018. Netflix later acquired the show's distribution rights in mid-2020, resulting in the series' third season premiering on the popular streaming platform earlier this year.

Taking place decades after their first face-off in the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) — now both middle-aged — become martial-arts rivals once again.

Macchio previously opened up to PEOPLE about how fans from different generations have been able to embrace the Karate Kid universe, even now through Cobra Kai.

"Kids see the show and then tell their parents, 'Hey, you should check this out. It's really cool.' And the parents say, 'What are you talking about? That was our first date movie,'" he told PEOPLE at the time. "To go through the ebbs and flows of popularity for 36-plus years and now be in a place where parents, kids and even grandparents are sharing the same excitement is really special."