Cobra Kai Season 4 First Look: William Zabka's Johnny Attempts Ralph Macchio's Famous Crane Kick

Cobra Kai season 4, starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove and Thomas Ian Griffith, premieres Dec. 31 on Netflix

By Breanne L. Heldman November 09, 2021 12:00 PM

Daniel and Johnny Make Peace?

Credit: Netflix

When season 3 of Cobra Kai concluded, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio, left) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) were faced with a common enemy in John Kreese. But can they actually bury the hatchet, once and for all? "Rivalries don't need to last forever," Daniel says in the most recent trailer.

"Prepare yourselves, because season 4 is our biggest one yet," writers and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg tell PEOPLE. "With new alliances, new students, new conflicts and the return of a legendary franchise character, it's anyone's game. Strap in for a wild ride on the way to the 51st Annual All Valley Tournament!"

The Kids Are as Surprised as We Are

Credit: Netflix

The students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos — including Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) — look nervous as they watch their senseis attempt to unite.

A Very Special Kick

Credit: Curtis Bond Baker/Netflix

Note the students all smiling and laughing as Johnny attempts Daniel's famous crane kick that won him the All-Valley Tournament back in 1984 (in the first Karate Kid movie).

Enemies Plot

Credit: Netflix

John Kreese (Martin Kove, left) isn't alone leading Cobra Kai this time around: The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has rejoined the fray. "Since the beginning of the series, we've been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe," Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg said earlier this year. "That moment is now. We can't wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith's majestic return to the franchise."

'No Mercy' for Tory and Robby

Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Tory (Peyton List) and Johnny's son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan, the one on the ground) stuck with Kreese and the Cobras. But how long will they subscribe to the dojo's dirty tricks and heartless tenet?

A Father-Son Moment

Credit: Curtis Bond Baker/Netflix

Will Daniel's son Anthony (Griffin Santopietro) finally step away from the video games and into the dojo to fight alongside his sister? 

The New Guy

Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) is the latest kid being bullied in school who turns to karate to defend himself.

Cobra Kai season 4 launches Dec. 31 on Netflix.

