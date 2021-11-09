Cobra Kai Season 4 First Look: William Zabka's Johnny Attempts Ralph Macchio's Famous Crane Kick
Cobra Kai season 4, starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove and Thomas Ian Griffith, premieres Dec. 31 on Netflix
Daniel and Johnny Make Peace?
When season 3 of Cobra Kai concluded, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio, left) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) were faced with a common enemy in John Kreese. But can they actually bury the hatchet, once and for all? "Rivalries don't need to last forever," Daniel says in the most recent trailer.
"Prepare yourselves, because season 4 is our biggest one yet," writers and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg tell PEOPLE. "With new alliances, new students, new conflicts and the return of a legendary franchise character, it's anyone's game. Strap in for a wild ride on the way to the 51st Annual All Valley Tournament!"
The Kids Are as Surprised as We Are
The students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos — including Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) — look nervous as they watch their senseis attempt to unite.
A Very Special Kick
Note the students all smiling and laughing as Johnny attempts Daniel's famous crane kick that won him the All-Valley Tournament back in 1984 (in the first Karate Kid movie).
Enemies Plot
John Kreese (Martin Kove, left) isn't alone leading Cobra Kai this time around: The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has rejoined the fray. "Since the beginning of the series, we've been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe," Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg said earlier this year. "That moment is now. We can't wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith's majestic return to the franchise."
'No Mercy' for Tory and Robby
Tory (Peyton List) and Johnny's son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan, the one on the ground) stuck with Kreese and the Cobras. But how long will they subscribe to the dojo's dirty tricks and heartless tenet?
A Father-Son Moment
Will Daniel's son Anthony (Griffin Santopietro) finally step away from the video games and into the dojo to fight alongside his sister?
The New Guy
Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) is the latest kid being bullied in school who turns to karate to defend himself.
Cobra Kai season 4 launches Dec. 31 on Netflix.
- Retired NYPD Sergeant Surprises His Officer Girlfriend with Proposal Inside Commissioner's Office
- Blake Shelton Believes There's Not Enough Country Music in Las Vegas — So He's Opening an Ole Red Outpost
- Britney Spears' Conservatorship Terminated: An Expert Explains What This Means for the Star — and What's Next
- Britney Spears' Former Conservator Is 'Happy' to Continue 'Assisting' Singer in Her 'Independence'