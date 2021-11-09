Cobra Kai Season 4 First Look: William Zabka's Johnny Attempts Ralph Macchio's Famous Crane Kick

When season 3 of Cobra Kai concluded, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio, left) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) were faced with a common enemy in John Kreese. But can they actually bury the hatchet, once and for all? "Rivalries don't need to last forever," Daniel says in the most recent trailer.

"Prepare yourselves, because season 4 is our biggest one yet," writers and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg tell PEOPLE. "With new alliances, new students, new conflicts and the return of a legendary franchise character, it's anyone's game. Strap in for a wild ride on the way to the 51st Annual All Valley Tournament!"