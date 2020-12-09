Ralph Macchio and William Zabka Team Up Against a Common Enemy in Cobra Kai Season 3 Trailer

The first look at season 3 of Cobra Kai is here.

The Netflix series — the TV sequel to The Karate Kid film series — continues the story of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), 30 years after the events that unfolded in the original 1984 movie.

The new trailer confirms two appearances from the Karate Kid universe, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), Daniel's enemy in Karate Kid Part II, and his love interest, Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita).

Season 3 of Cobra Kai, premiering this January, picks up following the violent high school brawl that ended season 2 and left Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) in a coma. In the new trailer, Miguel is awake and being nursed back to health by his former sensei, Johnny.

Appearing remorseful about the fight, Johnny tells Miguel, "I thought I was doing the right thing, but I failed you."

"I might never be able to —" Miguel later says from his hospital bed, to which Johnny interrupts, "Quiet! Never. Can't. Those are just words, they're meaningless."

Season 3, also starring Mary Mouser, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo and Peyton List, will continue following the ongoing conflicts between Daniel and Johnny. However, they both find a common enemy in Kreese (Martin Kove), who is attempting to return the Cobra Kai karate dojo to the intense organization it once was.

"You want Cobra Kai? It's yours," Johnny tells Kreese in the trailer. The clip also shows Kreese trying to assert his own vision of dominance on the students, telling them during one karate class, "There is no good. There is no bad. Only weak or strong."

Daniel seems to extend an olive branch to Johnny, appealing to him to help the students.

"The whole reason these kids got into trouble was because of us," he says. "We can't let them suffer because of our issues. The only way to end this is by working together. So? What do you say?"

As more fighting and conflict ensues, Daniel's daughter, Sam (Mouser) tells her dad, "I thought we were the good guys."

"We try to be," he says towards the end of the clip. "There's one thing I do know for sure — you cannot run away from your problems."