'Cobra Kai' Drops Intense Season 5 Trailer Highlighting Terry Silver's Turn to Super-Villainy

The new season of Cobra Kai drops Sept. 9 on Netflix

By
Published on August 16, 2022 12:00 PM

Cobra Kai has dropped its first full trailer for season 5 — and it's clear the All Valley stakes have never been greater.

The preview dropped on Tuesday and includes more than two minutes of teases that highlight just how much of a super-villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has become since fans saw his return to the franchise in season 4.

The ultra-rich Silver is set on Cobra Kai Karate becoming "a lot bigger than just the Valley," and with more students than ever before, Silver recruits more (likely wicked) senseis to pass along his evil teachings. Silver still appears hell-bent on destroying the life of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer
Netflix

The trailer also shows Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) once again at odds ends, the Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do dojos closing after Silver's Cobra Kai won The All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. It seems Johnny has become an awful ride-share driver in his Eagle Fang minivan, that (naturally) "smells like beer."

The Cobra Kai First Look also gives a glimpse of John Kreese (Martin Kove) behind bars after Silver framed his one-time friend and war buddy in season four in order to get him out of the way of his karate franchise plans. Obviously, Kreese gets attention in jail, as he is able to defend himself well.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer
Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Season 5 will clearly feature a heavy dose of karate — both in and outside tournament — with one of the more intense street fighting bouts occurring, once again, between Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan).

Ultimately, Daniel, Johhny and Karate Kid: Part II's Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) will team up in order to bring Silver and his evil operation down.

All that said, questions still remain about the return of Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), who returns to the franchise this season but is nowhere to be found in the preview.

Cobra Kai. Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes in Cobra Kai.
Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Along with Terry, Mike was introduced in Karate Kind: Part III. In the 1989 film, Mike was the "new bad boy of Karate" and then Terry's student.

Along with Kreese, the dastardly duo tormented Daniel and demanded he fight in the All Valley Karate Championship so Cobra Kai could reclaim the title.

The first four seasons of Cobra Kai are now streaming on Netflix ahead of the season 5 premiere on Sept. 9.

