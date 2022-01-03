Cobra Kai's Jacob Bertrand on Hawk's 'Really Surprising' Journey — and His Hair for Season 5

This article contains spoilers for Cobra Kai season 4.

All hail the new All-Valley Karate champ!

In the latest season of Cobra Kai, warring dojos Miyagi Do, led by sensei Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Eagle Fang, led by Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and Cobra Kai, led by John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), compete for the soul of the Valley. And, for the gents, Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) wins!

For Bertrand, learning that his character would win was as much a surprise to him as it was to audiences.

"The writers pulled me aside pretty late in the season and told me," Bertrand, 21, tells PEOPLE. "It was really surprising because I totally thought that Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) or Robby (Tanner Buchanan) would win."

As for how the rest of the cast reacted to the reveal, "everyone was shocked," he says, adding jokingly, "but they knew — because I'm the most amazing fighter that's ever been — that I would win. No, we all thought it would be a rematch between Miguel and Robby. That was a big, big shock when I was the one in the finals. They're like, 'You're just going to get steamrolled because Robby has plot armor.' And then I won, and they were like, 'Okay, I did not predict that at all.' "

Below, Bertrand shares more about his experience on the show as well as Hawk's journey — including whether or not we'll see a return of his mohawk in season 5.

PEOPLE: Hawk has had such a remarkable journey season to season. What has that journey meant to you? Have you grown personally from it?

JACOB BERTRAND: I definitely have. That kid has gone through a lot, and I feel like if I would be dumb not to learn from some of the mistakes that he makes. When I first auditioned for the character, I had no idea that there was a Hawk. I thought it was just Eli. He starts off so low and he gets power, and then he flies too close to the sun and then he loses his hair like Samson, the source of his power. And he's got to climb back up from that and find out who he truly is.

The arc of season 4 is he's feeling pretty good, he's finally back on the good side. He's with his friends, he's struggling, but he is making progress and everything's looking up. And then when he gets his head shaved, I think that's being sent back down to the abyss in his eyes. Back to square one, and it's like there's no end in sight. He can't really see the light at the end of the tunnel after that.

That's what I love about the relationship between Demetri [played by Gianni DeCenzo] and Hawk and the Binary Brothers is he's always there no matter what, and he is there to pick his buddy up. I think Demetri's the reason Hawk wins the tournament. He's the guy who brings him back out of the dark.

Is winning going to go to Hawk's head in season 5? Or is he going to be humble about it?

I think it will give him confidence for sure. I think winning the All-Valley is like being on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It's a big opportunity, a big honor, and I think he will handle it well. He's not going to be too crazy.

Ralph and Billy worked together a lot more this season than in past seasons. What was that like in the dojo?

They're like brothers almost in real life, where they just know each other so well. It is a little bit of Johnny-Daniel energy. Billy isn't a lot like his character, but there are times where you can see similarities. Same with Ralph. They don't argue or anything, but it is funny to see their styles clash a little bit.

So for season 5, is Hawk going to grow the mohawk back?

I don't know. My first gut instinct is no, but as the show goes on, that might change.

Given how things ended, are we going to wind up rooting for Kreese in season 5? Because better Kreese than Silver, right?

At the end of season 4, that's kind of how I felt. I was like, "Silver's so bad. We need Kreese back. Put Kreese back in." He was more manageable, but season 5 is all about trying to take down Silver. I don't know. Kreese is an all-knowing evil, so that's a scary wish to have.

Tell me about Lone Lobos, your podcast with Xolo.

It's been so much fun. Me and Xolo have a lot of creative control and it's definitely our passion project. We live together when we're in Atlanta, so all the episodes so far have been us just sitting on the couch together speaking into the mic, essentially shooting the s---. And we've got a really fun Reddit thread going. We give relationship advice. People ask relationship questions because we are two all-knowing 20-something-year-olds who give the best advice in the world.

I know you've been doing a bunch of work with Smile Train, which is inspired by Hawk having a cleft lip. That's really cool.

I really like the connection to the show. Smile Train is working really hard to destigmatize cleft-affected people all around the world, and they're doing an amazing job of that. But there's not a lot of cleft-affected people on TV. It's not a thing. And I'm not cleft-affected personally, so I don't really know the mental and physical effects of having a cleft lip or a cleft palate, but in doing research for the show about that and getting to talk to a lot of different people through Smile Train about what it's like to be cleft-affected and hear their stories has been really helpful. And I'm glad that I get to be a character that shed some light on that. And it's always cool meeting fans and kids that come up to me and they're like, "I have a cleft lip, and it's really cool to see your character on TV and see what he overcomes. It's really inspiring." And that is definitely a reality check. Yes, I'm an actor and I get to punch people in the face on the show, but it's cool to have a positive impact in the world, and hopefully, I can keep doing that.