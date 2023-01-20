'Cobra Kai' Set for Final Season as Creators Tease More 'Karate Kid' Coming: 'Miyagiverse Has Never Been Stronger'

Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio and William Zabka still have a little fight left in them.

Netflix announced on Friday that its Karate Kid series will return for a sixth and final season.

Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg shared their thoughts on the "bittersweet" decision via Instagram, teasing plenty of potential spin-offs based on the 1984 movie series "down the line."

"Reacquainting the world with the Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," they wrote. "It has enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted."

They continued, "Our Day 1 goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know: Cobra Kai Never Dies."

Though no premiere date has been announced, the teaser trailer said fans can expect the "biggest" and "baddest" season yet.

Season 5, which premiered in September, brought back many iconic characters from the original franchise, including villain Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) from 1989's Karate Kid: Part III.

Cobra Kai also stars Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan, Gianni DeCenzo (Demetri), Peyton List and Courtney Henggeler.

Macchio, 61, and Zabka, 57, both reprised their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively. The actors spoke with PEOPLE last year about their decades-long friendship.

"For Billy and I, the depth and level of our friendship and our history together has just gone beyond, just like this show has," Macchio told PEOPLE at the time. "You're taking the nostalgia, you're taking the source material of what The Karate Kid universe has sort of created, and then defining it in a whole new way, never losing sight of what it really is."

For Zabka, working together in the same Karate Kid universe has been an "honor." Though both men had gone to expand their careers since their original roles, coming back together to work and revisit the characters was a "full circle" moment for the actors.

"We both have lives since The Karate Kid, we both have families, we [have] both done our careers and all that," Zabka told PEOPLE. "We're now grown up men who really get what's going on and it's very exciting."

Seasons 1–5 of Cobra Kai can be streamed in full on Netflix.