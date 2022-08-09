'Cobra Kai' Brings Back Classic 'Karate Kid III' Villain in First Look at Season 5

Sean Kanan reprises his role as Mike Barnes in the popular Netflix series, which returns on Sept. 9

Published on August 9, 2022 03:53 PM
Cobra Kai. Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes in Cobra Kai.
Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Cobra Kai's fifth season will feature the return of a brutal villain from the original Karate Kid film franchise, as shown in a first look at the popular Netflix series based on the popular '80s trilogy.

Netflix released several intriguing stills from the upcoming season, but one, in particular, definitely grabbed fans' attention: Mike Barnes is officially back.

Sean Kanan will reprise his Karate Kid: Part III role as Mike, who is perhaps the franchise's most dangerous villain.

In the 1989 film, Mike was the "new bad boy of Karate" and student of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). The pair, along with John Kreese (Martin Kove), tormented Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and demanded he fight in the All Valley Karate Championship.

As fans know from season four, Terry is back in the picture and attempting to take Cobra Kai — and its evil martial arts ways — to the next level through franchising. It would appear he is going to reconnect with his former "bad boy" to once again make Daniel's life a nightmare.

"As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny (William Zabka) are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks," executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg told Netflix's TUDUM.

Cobra Kai. (L to R) William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi in Cobra Kai.
Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix
Cobra Kai. Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun in Cobra Kai.
Courtesy of Netflix

The season's logline offers a little bit more detail: "Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his 'No Mercy' style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

Of course, fans know that "old friend" is Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), who first returned to the series in season three, reprising his once-enemy, now friend role from Karate Kid: Part II.

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso, Jacob Bertrand as Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz, Aedin Mincks as Mitch, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Nathaniel Oh as Nate, Khalil Everage as Chris in Cobra Kai.
Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Cobra Kai stars Macchio, Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The first four seasons of Cobra Kai are streaming now on Netflix. Season 5 drops on Sept. 9.

