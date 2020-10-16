Cobie Smulders Votes for the First Time Since Becoming a U.S. Citizen: 'Done, Boom'

Cobie Smulders has officially cast her vote in the presidential election.

The How I Met Your Mother star, 38, voted for the first time on Thursday after becoming a U.S. citizen, marking the special occasion with an Instagram post encouraging her followers to do the same.

"Done. Boom," Smulders wrote. "Have you yet? Feels good."

In the selfie, the actress wears an "I am a voter" shirt and points to her "I voted" sticker. Smulders also tagged presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in her post, confirming that she voted for the Democratic party.

Smulders, who was born in Canada, became a U.S. citizen in September.

"After many hours in a Federal building double masked, lathering myself repeatedly in hand sanitizer and acing the first test I've taken since High School I am a Dual Citizen of 🇨🇦/🇺🇸 (Canada you will always be my first ❤️)," she posted on Instagram at the time.

"I have been living in the US for 16 years now working and paying taxes, making little humans, creating a family and making this Country my home," she continued. "But I have been unable to Vote. I am excited to do so in this coming election in November. It is an opportunity that I will not waste and am grateful to have my Vote count when so many people who are working and living in this country as long or longer than I have are not able to."

"Please do not waste this chance to express your beliefs and have it be counted," she urged. "Please do not think that your vote does not matter. It does."

Smulders is not the only star to be naturalized in time for the election. Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young and Queer Eye's Tan France, who is from the U.K., also became U.S. citizens recently.