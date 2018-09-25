Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam Cozy Up for Red Carpet Date Night

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam were by one another’s side on Monday night as they walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, Night School.

The couple, who married in 2012, looked happy and chic for their date night.

Smulders, 36, wore a pink and black polka dot ankle-length dress and matching strappy sandals. She accessorized the look with simple hoop earrings, natural-looking makeup and a tiny black handbag.

Killam, also 36, rocked a plaid navy suit with coordinating shirt and tie. He paired the bold look with a simple black shoes and a silver tie clip.

The couple left their two daughters, Shaelyn, 9, and Joelle, 3, at home for the parents’ night out.

Back in December 2017, Smulders told SheKnows that she and Killam are able to juggle parenthood and having busy careers thanks to their “amazing support system.”

“We have family that helps us out when we need it and just supports our girls emotionally as well,” the How I Met Your Mother alum said. “It’s really about putting the girls first and having to be a bit choosy about work now and doing jobs that you only really want to do so you’re not leaving to feed some sort of ambition in yourself, but you take jobs because you really, really love it and you really have to do it.”

“Always, in every decision I make, my daughters come first, whether that’s a work decision or a life decision, and that’s the same with my husband too,” she added. “Their also our top priority.”

Night School, which also stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, hits theaters on Friday. It’ll cap off a big week for Killam. His new TV series, Single Parents, premieres on ABC on Wednesday.

Prepping to play a single dad for the small screen comedy gave Killam a whole new appreciation for Smulders.

“Without a doubt. A hundred percent. These brief windows of research that I’ve been gifted through having a very successful partner have helped inform that as well,” the Saturday Night Live alum told reporters at the ABC TCA panel earlier this month.

“I have good kids. I’ll give them the credit. What’s helping me with this show specifically is: Cobie works a lot and I work a lot so we definitely trade off for long stretches of having the kids by ourselves,” Killam said. “You kind of go into autopilot and becomes manageable but the good stuff you feel you’re missing your partner to share with. We’ve been very fortunate in that we now narrow the work windows as small as possible.”

He added: “I think it is an adjustment. It’s a very different experience than what I had growing up. But they like us and we like them so far, so good.”