Cobie Smulders to Return as Maria Hill for New Marvel Series Secret Invasion
As part of the Disney+ crossover event, the Avengers star will reunite with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos
Cobie Smulders is headed back to the MCU.
The 39-year-old actress will reprise her role as Maria Hill in the upcoming new Marvel series Secret Invasion.
As part of the Disney+ miniseries, the Avengers star will reunite with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos.
She confirmed the news on Instagram, Thursday, sharing a screenshot of a Deadline story about her casting. She captioned the image, "Let's get after it @samuelljackson."
Secret Invasion will also star Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.
"The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years," Disney+ says about the series, noting that Jackson and Mendelsohn's characters first crossed paths in Captain Marvel.
Smulders has appeared as Hill in numerous other Marvel films, including Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers movies. The news comes after Smulders recently received praise for her role as conservative television host Ann Coulter in American Crime Story: Impeachment.
Clarke has spoken out about the upcoming series previously, saying in an interview with Comic Book that she's thrilled to join both the cast and the larger Marvel family.
"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," she said of Marvel.
"To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it," Clarke continued. "I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."