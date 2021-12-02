Cobie Smulders to Return as Maria Hill for New Marvel Series Secret Invasion

As part of the Disney+ crossover event, the Avengers star will reunite with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos

Cobie Smulders is headed back to the MCU.

The 39-year-old actress will reprise her role as Maria Hill in the upcoming new Marvel series Secret Invasion.

As part of the Disney+ miniseries, the Avengers star will reunite with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos.

She confirmed the news on Instagram, Thursday, sharing a screenshot of a Deadline story about her casting. She captioned the image, "Let's get after it @samuelljackson."

"The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years," Disney+ says about the series, noting that Jackson and Mendelsohn's characters first crossed paths in Captain Marvel.

Smulders has appeared as Hill in numerous other Marvel films, including Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers movies. The news comes after Smulders recently received praise for her role as conservative television host Ann Coulter in American Crime Story: Impeachment.

