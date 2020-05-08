HIMYM's Cobie Smulders Performs Quarantine-Themed Version of 'Let's Go to the Mall' 

"Everybody come and play, throw every last care away, let's all stay at home today," she sings

We can't go to the mall, but we can take a trip down memory lane.

On Thursday, Cobie Smulders did just that when she revisited her How I Met Your Mother character Robin Scherbatsky's Canadian pop star alter ego, Robin Sparkles.

In an Instagram video, Smulders, 38, unveiled "Let's All Stay at Home," a quarantine-themed version of "Let's Go to the Mall," Sparkles' fictional single from the CBS sitcom. While the original lyrics are about hanging out at the mall with friends, the new version, of course, encourages listeners to stay inside and practice social distancing in order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

"Hey there Jessica / Long time, Tori / We can't go to the mall / I am so sorry," she sings. "Keep on those jelly bracelets / And that cool graffiti coat / 'Cause the mall is in our hearts / That's what it's all about."

Other new lines include references to "Zoom school" and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In her caption, the actress thanked series creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for their help with the updated lyrics, and composer Brian Kim, who composed the original and the new version.

"Welp," she wrote. "Here it is. I hope it takes your mind off some things. It certainly did for me!"

"It was a wonderful journey down memory lane," she continued, encouraging fans who are able to donate to Save the Children, Canada Helps, and Daily Bread Food Bank.

Smulders first revisited Sparkles last month during an Instagram Live chat with her Stumptown costar Jake Johnson, when she sang a snippet of the song at fans' request.

How I Met Your Mother aired for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014, starring Smulders, Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Neil Patrick Harris and Alyson Hannigan, plus Cristin Milioti eventually as the titular mother.

