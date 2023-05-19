Cobie Smulders Prepares Fans for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' : 'It's Much More Dark in Tone' (Exclusive)

Smulders exclusively tells PEOPLE how Secret Invasion "shows us insight into the lives of agents working to keep Earth and its inhabitants safe"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
and Breanne L. Heldman
Published on May 19, 2023 10:00 AM
Cobie Smulders attends the Freevee High School FYC Event at Citizen News in Los Angeles on Sat, April 29, 2023. Freevee High School FYC Event, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 29 Apr 2023
Photo: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImage

Marvel is continuing its Phase 5 rollout with the upcoming Disney+ series, Secret Invasion — and one of its stars, Cobie Smulders, is teasing what's to come.

Secret Invasion is the ninth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The show follows Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury as he learns a faction of Skrulls, an alien species previously seen in 2019's Captain Marvel, have invaded Earth. Joined by some of his allies, Fury and the gang race against time to stop the Skrulls in their tracks.

As for what fans can expect from the anticipated title, Smulders exclusively tells PEOPLE: "This series is much more dark in tone than ones previous. It's hard to know who to trust."

"Secret Invasion shows us insight into the lives of agents working to keep Earth and its inhabitants safe," Smulders, 41, continues. "Now, there is a major discovery of the Skrulls. Maria has been trying to get Nick Fury back to Earth to help with a multitude of problems but when the Skrulls become public knowledge, it finally gets his attention."

But Smulders also says that "with Marvel creating content for the streaming platform, we are able to spend more time with characters and get to know their backstories and deepen their relationships."

(L-R): Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Marvel Studios' SECRET INVASION, exclusively on Disney+.
Des Willie/MARVEL

This new series sees the How I Met Your Mother alum return as Agent Maria Hill, which is a role she's helmed for over a decade.

"It's been an absolute dream to play Maria Hill for the last 10 years," she says. "She is a fantastic, multi-layered character who has triumphed over some intense moments in Marvel history."

As a reminder for fans who may have forgotten, Smulders points out that "the last time we saw Maria Hill on screen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, it was revealed in the end that she was a Skrull."

"So the audience is in the dark as to what she has been up to," she continues. "I'd like to think that she's been sipping Mai Tais on vacation somewhere after coming back from the Blip but most likely, she has been working on a mountain of backlogged issues."

THE AVENGERS, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, 2012.
Zade Rosenthal/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Smulders has portrayed Maria Hill in several MCU projects, including The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

With Secret Invasion, she gets to reunite on-screen with frequent costar Jackson. Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle and Martin Freeman also star in the series.

Smulders says "the people" are the best part of being in the MCU.

"I have been so lucky to work with some of the most creative, talented and kind people in the business," she adds. "Also, my kids think I'm cool sometimes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+.

Related Articles
90 Day: Yohan, Daniele
'90 Day' : Daniele Says 'a Lot of Acrobatics Involved' Are Necessary for Intimacy with Towering Husband Yohan
Lisa Vanderpump attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala
Lisa Vanderpump Teases 'VPR' Reunion: 'I Think We Are Ready for It'
“The Other Shoe” – Sam Hanna must go undercover as a fighter to catch the leader of a gang dealing drugs on the streets, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): LL COOL J (Special Agent Sam Hanna)
LL Cool J 'Didn't Read the Final Script' for 'NCIS: LA' Before Filming: 'I Let It Surprise Me' (Exclusive)
Drew Sidora
Drew Sidora's 'RHOA' Tagline Shades Ralph Pittman amid Divorce: 'Forget the Gaslight, I'm Taking the Spotlight'
XO, Kitty
Anna Cathcart on Different Kinds of Love in 'XO, Kitty' : 'She's Learning to Be Honest with Herself' (Exclusive)
Duggar Family Doc
Duggar Family — and Their Religion — Exposed in Explosive Prime Video Docuseries Featuring Jill and Amy (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco attends an evening "From The Heart"; Ariana Madix, "Vanderpump Rules" on Bravo
Kaley Cuoco Shows Her Support for Ariana Madix After 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale: 'I Love You!'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Insists There's 'Something Here' with Raquel as Ariana Tells Him 'You're Worth Nothing'
Medusa in the “Semi-Finals” episode of THE MASKED SINGER ; Macau in the “Quarter Finals” episode of THE MASKED SINGER
'The Masked Singer' Season 9 Picks a Winner — Find Out Whether Macaw or Medusa Took Home the Golden Mask Trophy
https://www.instagram.com/stories/arianamadix/3104404163257792931/?hl=en
Ariana Madix Is 'Falling in Love' with Boyfriend Daniel Wai, Says Source: 'They Have a Special Bond'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'Ready to Move On' as She and Ex Kroy Are 'Avoiding Each Other' in Shared Home: Source
elle fanning, Nicholas Hoult
'The Great' 's Elle Fanning Admits 'There Was So Much Crying' During Nicholas Hoult's 'Emotional' Goodbye
Anna Cathcart XO Kitty
Anna Cathcart on 'Creating a New World' in 'To All The Boys' Universe: 'Definitely a Pinch-Me Moment' (Exclusive)
VPR's Sandoval Has a Hyperventilating Meltdown over His 'Angry' Last Conversation with Ariana
'VPR' 's Tom Sandoval Has a Hyperventilating Meltdown over His 'Angry' Last Conversation with Ariana (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith Kissing Husband J. Howard Marshall II
Remembering Anna Nicole Smith's Wedding to Billionaire J. Howard Marshall, 89: 'She Really Loved Him'
MAFS: Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Needed Me to Be'
'MAFS' : Decision Day Arrives but Shaq Is Unsure If He Can Be the Man Kirsten 'Wanted Me to Be' (Exclusive)