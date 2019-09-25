Cobie Smulders Gushes Over Husband Taran Killam: 'I'm a Very Lucky Woman'

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam’s love is still blossoming after over a decade together.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, the Stumptown actress, 37, gushed about her husband to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

“Isn’t he just a dream?” she said of Killam, 37, whom she married in September 2012. “I’m a very lucky woman. This magic happened 14 years ago. We’ve been together since we were 22 years young. We were babies and we survived our 20s together — I don’t know how that’s possible, but we did. It’s crazy.”

The How I Met Your Mother star went on to explain the two met at a friend’s birthday party.

“We were 22, the friend was turning 30, so we were like, ‘This chick is super old. Whoa,'” she recalled. “We met and got along and he thought I was also 30. So it was a really funny meeting of like, ‘When were you born?'”

Image zoom Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Smulders said that the couple, who share daughters Shaelyn Cado, 10, and Janita Mae, 4, decided to forgo celebrating their seven-year wedding anniversary on Sep. 8 in favor of a “much more important” family affair.

“It was his grandmother’s 90th birthday on the same day of our anniversary,” she said. “That’s what you’ve got to celebrate. Turning 90 is much more important than seven years of marriage. … She was at our wedding. She was there. I think cake was served with a candle on it, I don’t know, I was busy getting married. It’s nice happenstance. I’m happy to go and celebrate her.”

The hosts then surprised the Marvel actress with an anniversary note that Killam left for her while appearing on Live last week.

“We are out of milk, please pick up some on your way home,” she read aloud. “Happy seven-year anniversary. Here are seven copper pennies. Please use them towards the milk.'”

“I like the idea that I pick up milk on my way to the airport and actually commit to this,” she said with a laugh. “I’m going to commit to this bit, by the way.”

While his wife is taking on a lead role in ABC crime drama series Stumptown, Killam currently stars in sitcom Single Parents, also on ABC, opposite Gossip Girls‘ Leighton Meester.

The actor has also appeared in numerous films over the years, including 12 Years a Slave and Grown Ups 2.

Image zoom Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam Rachel Luna/Getty

In 2017, Smulders told SheKnows that she and Killam are able to juggle parenthood with their busy careers thanks to their “amazing support system.”

“We have family that helps us out when we need it and just supports our girls emotionally as well,” she said. “It’s really about putting the girls first and having to be a bit choosy about work now and doing jobs that you only really want to do so you’re not leaving to feed some sort of ambition in yourself, but you take jobs because you really, really love it and you really have to do it.”

“Always, in every decision I make, my daughters come first, whether that’s a work decision or a life decision, and that’s the same with my husband, too,” she added. “They’re our top priority.”

Single Parents returns on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC, followed directly by the series premiere of Stumptown at 10 p.m. ET.