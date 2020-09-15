"Please do not waste this chance to express your beliefs and have it be counted," the How I Met Your Mother actress said

Cobie Smulders Becomes a U.S. Citizen Ahead of the Election: 'Grateful to Have My Vote Count'

Cobie Smulders is officially a U.S. citizen.

The How I Met Your Mother star, 38, announced the news on Instagram Tuesday, stressing the importance of voting in November's presidential election.

"After many hours in a Federal building double masked, lathering myself repeatedly in hand sanitizer and acing the first test I've taken since High School I am a Dual Citizen of 🇨🇦/🇺🇸 (Canada you will always be my first ❤️)," she captioned a selfie.

"I have been living in the US for 16 years now working and paying taxes, making little humans, creating a family and making this Country my home," she continued. "But I have been unable to Vote. I am excited to do so in this coming election in November. It is an opportunity that I will not waste and am grateful to have my Vote count when so many people who are working and living in this country as long or longer than I have are not able to."

"Please do not waste this chance to express your beliefs and have it be counted," she urged. "Please do not think that your vote does not matter. It does."

The actress noted that she is a Democrat and will be casting her first U.S. vote for nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

Smulders is not the only star to be naturalized in time for the election. Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young and Queer Eye's Tan France, who is from the U.K., also became U.S. citizens recently.

Young, 74, has long been outspoken against Donald Trump and is one of many musicians who have slammed the president for using their songs at his campaign rallies and events.