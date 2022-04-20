"I really think it’s just because I’m so charming," the CNN anchor joked

CNN's John Berman Staying in Hospital for 'One More Day' After Running in Boston Marathon

Anchor John Berman attends CNN Heroes 2017 at the American Museum of Natural History on December 17, 2017 in New York City.

John Berman is still in the hospital following his participation in the Boston Marathon.

On Twitter Tuesday, the 50-year-old CNN anchor confirmed that the Massachusetts-based medical facility he was admitted to is keeping him an additional day. Alongside a photo of his recharged watch, he joked: "I love Boston so much, I decided to stay at least 1 night longer!"

⁦"The @RedSox⁩ the ⁦@celtics⁩, & world's best hospitals," he continued. "I am feeling so much better. They say they want to keep an eye on me for one more day. I really think it's just because I'm so charming."

Berman announced his hospitalization on Monday, sharing a photo of himself sitting in a hospital bed. While he didn't reveal exactly what happened to cause his hospitalization, he said he is already on the mend.

"So apparently I had 25 GREAT miles … I say apparently because it seems I took a bit of a detour to the medical tent … and then the hospital," he wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

John Berman @JohnBerman So apparently I had 25 GREAT miles…I say apparently because it seems I took a bit of a detour to the medical tent…and then the hospital. I don't exactly remember what happened…but I am doing MUCH better now. Back to work soon! I was honored to run 25 for @TeamBeansFund .

"I don't exactly remember what happened … but I am doing MUCH better now," he added. "Back to work soon!"

Berman additionally said he was "honored to run" for Team Beans Fund.

The charity aims to generate money and raise awareness for young children who develop cancer, honoring its inspiration Francesca 'Beans' Kaczynski. She died at 9 months old and was the daughter of Berman's CNN colleague Andrew Kaczynski.

"John, we're so glad that you're doing OK," Kaczynski wrote, retweeting Berman's original post. "Thank you so much for running for team beans!

PEOPLE has reached out to CNN for comment.

Berman joined CNN in 2012 as an anchor of its Early Start program. This job eventually led to Berman nabbing an anchor role on New Day, where he appears alongside Brianna Keilar.

Upon joining New Day in 2018, Berman replaced former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo — who went on to host Cuomo Prime Time. (Cuomo, 51, was fired from the network in December after helping defend older brother Andrew Cuomo amid the former governor's sexual harassment allegations.)