Chris Cuomo and CNN release separate statements following the journalist's termination due to his involvement in the defense of his brother Andrew Cuomo on Saturday

CNN Terminates Chris Cuomo Over Involvement in Defending Andrew Cuomo: 'Not How I Want My Time at CNN to End'

The network announced the decision in a statement on Saturday, noting "additional information has come to light" while evaluating the journalist's involvement in the defense of his brother Andrew Cuomo, who resigned as governor of New York in August following allegations of sexual misconduct.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this weekend pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," said the statement. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct a review, and have terminated him, effective immediately."

CNN added it will continue to investigate "as appropriate."

In a separate statement of his own, the former Cuomo Prime Time host said this is not how he wanted his time at the network to end.

"So let me say now as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive timeslot," Cuomo wrote. "I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."

A spokesperson for CNN told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by the network after transcripts and exhibits released by the New York Attorney General "shed new light" on his involvement in his brother's defense.

"The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions," the network said in a statement at the time. "When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."

The next day, Cuomo addressed his suspension on his SiriusXM show Let's Get After It.

"Quick note about the obvious – I've been suspended from CNN," Cuomo told his audience. "You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It's embarrassing. But I understand it and I understand why people feel the way they do about what I did. I've apologized in the past. I mean it. Its last thing I wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help."