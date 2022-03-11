CNN Sets March 29 for Launch of Streaming Service

CNN+ will be available soon.

The network announced it will launch its own streaming service on March 29. Those who sign up for CNN+ in the first month will be given 50 percent off for the entirety of their membership.

CNN+ starts at $5.99 per month, the same price as its competitor Fox Nation, and is expected to provide news as well as exclusive content, including true crime, food and travel, from the network's leading newscasters. (The streaming service's website is already active ahead of its launch.)

CNN+ will also offer subscribers the ability to ask questions and communicate digitally during live news segments, which may give them a chance to be on-screen. A social media-like text platform will allow subscribers to send in questions during live interviews, and "upvotes," similar to Reddit, will allow other commenters to endorse questions they'd like to see featured.

Former chairman Jeff Zucker, who resigned from his position in February, previously explained the streaming platform in a statement.