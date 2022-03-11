CNN Sets March 29 for Launch of Streaming Service
CNN+ will be available soon.
The network announced it will launch its own streaming service on March 29. Those who sign up for CNN+ in the first month will be given 50 percent off for the entirety of their membership.
CNN+ starts at $5.99 per month, the same price as its competitor Fox Nation, and is expected to provide news as well as exclusive content, including true crime, food and travel, from the network's leading newscasters. (The streaming service's website is already active ahead of its launch.)
CNN+ will also offer subscribers the ability to ask questions and communicate digitally during live news segments, which may give them a chance to be on-screen. A social media-like text platform will allow subscribers to send in questions during live interviews, and "upvotes," similar to Reddit, will allow other commenters to endorse questions they'd like to see featured.
Former chairman Jeff Zucker, who resigned from his position in February, previously explained the streaming platform in a statement.
"CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995 and now is taking an important step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022," the statement said. "As the most trusted and recognized name in news, CNN has unrivaled global reach, world class talent and a deep existing library of content including award winning series and films. On top of a television offering that has never been stronger, which remains at the core of what we do today, we will offer consumers a streaming product that grows the reach and scope of the CNN brand in a way that no one else is doing. Nothing like this exists."