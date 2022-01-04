Andy Cohen, who admitted to being "overserved," made alcohol-fueled jabs during CNN's New Year's Eve Live special

CNN Says Andy Cohen Will Return for Next Year's NYE Special After He 'Said Something He Shouldn't Have'

CNN has addressed Andy Cohen's future with its annual New Year's Eve special.

Last Friday, Cohen, 53, hosted the network's New Year's Eve Live from New York City's Times Square alongside pal Anderson Cooper. The Bravo personality and producer has since admitted to being "overserved," which resulted in him making alcohol-fueled jabs, including at Ryan Seacrest and his ABC program — Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve — filming nearby.

On Monday, CNN confirmed that Cohen will be returning to co-host its special in December 2022.

"Andy said something he shouldn't have on live TV," a spokeswoman for CNN said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "We've addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year."

During the New Year's Eve broadcast, Cohen called the ABC broadcast's performers a "group of losers."

"If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing. I'm sorry but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing," he said, according to Us Weekly, which reported that Cohen also ranted about Journey and said the iconic rock band, currently led by Arnel Pineda, isn't the same without original lead singer Steve Perry.

On Monday, Cohen opened up about his remarks about Seacrest on Sirius XM's Radio Andy, calling it the "only thing" he regrets.

"I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy. And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it," he said. "And it was, it was, I was continuing the Journey rant and I just kept talking and I shouldn't have, and I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing. It's the only thing."

Cohen also addressed the headlines made about his jabs at Seacrest, specifically.