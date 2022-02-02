CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns After Failure to Disclose Relationship with Colleague

Jeff Zucker is resigning from his position as president of CNN Worldwide.

Zucker, 56, announced his departure from the role in a staff memo on Wednesday. The media executive explained that the decision for him to resign was made after he failed to disclose a "consensual relationship" with a colleague.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," the statement read, per CNN. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."

Zucker did not disclose the colleague's identity in the memo, but the network confirmed his relationship was with chief marketing officer Allison Gollust. She will continue to remain at the company.

"I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together we had nine great years," Zucker continued. "I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute."

Added Zucker, "I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead."

Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia, said in an email to employees that he has "accepted Jeff Zucker's resignation as Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, and President of CNN Worldwide."

"We thank Jeff for his contributions over the past 9 years," the statement continued, per CNN. "We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly. Both of these organizations are at the top of their respective games and are well prepared for their next chapters."

Before becoming president of CNN Worldwide following Jim Walton's tenure, Zucker served as president and CEO of NBCUniversal.

In his personal life, Zucker was married to Caryn Nathanson from 1996 to 2019. They had four children together.

CNN has been embroiled in scandal as of late. Ahead of Zucker's resignation, Cuomo, 51, was terminated from his longtime anchor role for his involvement in defending brother Andrew Cuomo amid sexual misconduct allegations.

The former Cuomo Prime Time host was also accused of sexual misconduct days before his firing, but he denied the allegations.