CNN+ Streaming Service to Shut Down 1 Month After Launch

CNN+ will no longer be streaming.

The CNN extension will shut down just one month after it launched on March 29, the network confirmed on Thursday. The official end date for the streaming platform is April 30.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The decision to terminate the short-lived platform comes as Chris Licht, former executive producer of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and executive vice president of special programming at CBS, is in line to take over as CNN's CEO around May 1.

"This decision is in line with WBD's broader direct-to-consumer strategy," Licht said in a statement to Variety. "In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service, which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings."

CNN+ offered exclusive content, newscasts, lifestyle, crime and more content to subscribers. It took on a model similar to competitor Fox News' Fox Nation app, which provides exclusive content for a monthly fee.

CNN+ was available for $5.99 per month. It also debuted a feature that allowed viewers to interact with live broadcasts by offering questions to the hosts.

The transition away from CNN+ will see Andrew Morse, the service's executive vice president, depart the company after a transition period, the network confirmed on Thursday.

Before its launch, CNN+ was championed as the next step in CNN's news legacy.

Former chairman Jeff Zucker, who resigned from his position in February, previously teased what this move would mean for the news brand.

"CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995 and now is taking an important step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022," he said in a statement.