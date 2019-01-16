CNN Legal Analyst Apologizes After Accidentally Accusing Black Radio Host of White Privilege

CNN legal analyst Areva Martin apologized after accusing Fox Nation host David Webb of white privilege while on his SiriusXM radio show.

Martin, who is also a civil rights attorney, and Webb were discussing whether race was a factor in applying for jobs when Webb said, “I never considered my color the issue. I considered my qualifications the issue.”

Martin responded, saying, “Well, David, that’s a whole other long conversation about white privilege and the things that you have the privilege of doing that people of color don’t have.”

When Webb, who is black, responded, asking how he had white privilege, Martin said, “By virtue of being a white male you have white privilege. It’s a whole long conversation that I don’t have time to get into.”

“Areva, I hate to break it to you, but you should’ve been better prepped,” he responded. “I’m black.”

Webb’s SiriusXM radio show posted the exchange on Twitter.

Martin apologized multiple times, and added she had been given the “wrong information” by her people.

“You’re talking to a black man who started out in rock radio in Boston, who crossed the paths into hip-hop, rebuilding one of the greatest black stations in America and went on to work at Fox News where I’m told apparently blacks aren’t supposed to work, but yet, you come with this assumption, and you go to white privilege,” Webb said at the end of the clip. “That’s actually insulting.”

Webb went on to joke about the interview on his Twitter account. “Just two guys showing their #WhitePrivelege [sic] on @SiriusXMPatriot,” he captioned a post.

Martin has yet to comment further.